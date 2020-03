1 / 6

Fenugreek is a herb that has been used since ancient times for medicinal purposes. Its seeds are used to temper dishes and the leaves are consumed too. It is very popular in Western Asia and the Mediterranean. In India, it is also known as methi. Traditionally, the seeds of this herbal plant have been used to cure many conditions. Today, it is also available as a supplement in capsule form. People use methis seeds as a cure to anything from skin conditions to diabetes to weight loss. They even have it to give a boost to overall health. Here, let us look at a few health benefits of methi seeds.