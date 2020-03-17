1 / 6

This is a natural sweetener. It has about 70 per cent sugar. The other 30 per cent is water, minerals and protein. Honey has been used since ancient times as a healing agent. It is known to cure sore throats and a cough. This sweet nectar was popular among the Indians, Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans, and the Chinese in ancient times. Most traditional remedies of these places used honey and it was used for a wide range of diseases. Researchers at the Society for General Microbiology say that manuka honey could be an efficient way to clear chronically infected wounds and could even help reverse bacterial resistance to antibiotics. Manuka honey is derived from nectar collected by honey bees foraging on the manuka tree in New Zealand and is included in modern licensed wound-care products around the world. Researchers say that it can hamper the attachment of bacteria to tissues, which is an essential step in the initiation of acute infections.