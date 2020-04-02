1 / 6

Chillies are a popular condiment across the world and most cuisine use this to add taste to their dishes. This fiery food also comes with umpteen health benefits. According to a research at the University of Vermont, Consumption of hot red chili peppers is associated with a 13 per cent reduction in total mortality. Researchers of this study, published in PLoS ONE, says that although the mechanism by which peppers could delay mortality is far from certain, Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) channels, which are primary receptors for pungent agents such as capsaicin (the principal component in chili peppers), may in part be responsible for the observed relationship. They believe that ‘capsaicin is plays a role in cellular and molecular mechanisms that prevent obesity and modulate coronary blood flow, and also possesses antimicrobial properties that may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota’. So if you like spicy food, this is good news for you. Here, let us take a look at a few health benefits of chillies.