1 / 6

Diet is essential for overall health. We are now in the middle of a global health crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all know, this disease affects your lungs and causes respiratory distress. Hence, it is essential to boost lung health. There are many ways by which you can do this. There are breathing exercises and healthy living methods that can make your lungs healthy and fit. Diet also plays an important role in this. Then right foods can make all the difference. You need to add nutritious foods to your diet to enjoy healthy lungs. This Will also provide you with some degree of immunity against COVID-19. You don’t have to spend a fortune on exotic food items for this. Just look at your kitchen shelves and you will be surprised to find the foods you need right there. Here, we reveal the best foods that can give you healthy lungs.