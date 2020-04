1 / 6

The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the world and every day we see a surge in the death toll. One way of fighting this health crisis is by boosting your immunity. At the same time, you also need to improve the health of your lungs. This is because one complication of this disease is pneumonia and respiratory failure. There are many exercises that you can adopt to do this. Or you can add a few select foods to your daily diet. Eating the right foods is an easy and delicious way to improve both immunity and boost lung health. There are a few foods that can do both. These are not exotic foods and you don’t have to spend a fortune or go looking for them. You will easily find these in your kitchen shelf and refrigerator. Just make it a habit to eat them every day. You will get all the protection you need from viral diseases and respiratory ailment if you do this diligently.