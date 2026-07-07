5 alternatives to spironolactone to reverse hair loss

Minoxidil (Topical Hair Growth Treatment) One of the most popular spironolactone substitutes is the drug minoxidil. This can be bought in the shops as a liquid or foam and works to increase blood circulation into the hair follicles and lengthen the hair growth stage. It's widely used to treat male and female with pattern baldness or hair thinning.Finasteride (For Hormonal Hair Loss) Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone associated with androgenetic alopecia that is lowered by prescription medicines that are taken orally. Primarily used by men but sometimes women (under specialist supervision) after menopause. Finasteride inhibits the conversion of DHT, which can help to reduce hair loss and in a few cases even stimulate new growth.Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) It is a painless therapy to stimulate blood circulation and hack follicles in your scalp with the usage of red light and generally it is known as low level laser therapy. The laser caps, helmets or combs that are available at home markets are having encouraging outcomes for individuals that suffer pattern balding from mild to moderate.Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy PRP therapy is a procedure where a small quantity of blood is drawn and the platelets extracted from this blood before being injected into bald spots. Platelets produce growth factors which can help to stimulate inactive hair follicles and thicken up the hair. PRP is usually combined with other medical treatment methods and will need multiple injections for the best results.Nutritional Supplements And Lifestyle Changes Nutrient deficiencies or chronic stress can be linked to hair loss that may be corrected by specific supplements and better lifestyle practices. Key, essential nutrients for healthy hair growth are iron, vitamin D, zinc, biotin (if deficient), and sufficient protein in your diet. Regular exercise, sleep, and stress remedies help to alleviate the hair loss, too