5 alternatives to spironolactone to reverse hair loss

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

PRP therapy is a procedure where a small quantity of blood is drawn and the platelets extracted from this blood before being injected into bald spots. Platelets produce growth factors which can help to stimulate inactive hair follicles and thicken up the hair. PRP is usually combined with other medical treatment methods and will need multiple injections for the best results. Also Read - Pollution And Hair Loss: Expert Reveals Why Rising Air Pollution Is Triggering Hair Fall And Suggests Some Preventive Measures