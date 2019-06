1 / 5

Do you wish to lose weight and that’s why hitting a gym and having too much protein? In spite of doing these things are you still not able to lose weight? Well, if this is the case, you must be going wrong somewhere. You are probably not seeing any significant change in your weight due to the way you are eating protein. Yes, you read it right. It is important to know how much protein to add in your diet. Protein-rich diet does help in losing weight. But, having it in the right way is significant to achieve the purpose. Doing this can help support muscle growth, and ease recovery post workouts. Consuming protein in the wrong pattern and quantity for weight loss can backfire. Let us have a look at how you should have protein.