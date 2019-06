1 / 5

Want to shed those extra kilos? Does exercise alone is not helping you to achieve your weight loss goal? Don’t worry. Head towards your kitchen and pick the red and hot chilli. Don’t be surprised. This is what is going to your best friend during your weight loss journey. Though many people can’t take it. But, even if you can’t handle the spicy food items, try chilli for some time but in moderation. Don’t go overboard. Doing so can take a toll on your stomach. Red chilli has some amazing health benefits. They can promote healthy heart, mitigate migraines, improve metabolism, reduce cancer risk, fight the flu and fungal infection and can do many more other things. And, no need to repeat but its weight loss benefits cannot be ignored. Here we tell you how it helps you lose weight.