Impact Of Diabetes On Eye Health









For people who wear contact lenses and have diabetes, the risk of developing eye complications is comparatively increased if proper precautions are not taken. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts are among the primary concerns. In particular, diabetic retinopathy can even cause blindness. This disease progresses silently, so regular eye examinations are necessary for early detection and intervention.