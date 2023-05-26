Sign In
4 Serious Health Problems Resulting From Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

Anyone with the blood pressure readings >140/90 mm Hg should seek medical attention. Readings >180/100 need emergency care.

May 26, 2023

Health Risks Of Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure (hypertension) may harm the body quietly for years before symptoms appear. If not controlled properly, it can result in disability, reduced quality of life, or even a fatal heart attack or stroke. Treatment and lifestyle modifications can control high blood pressure, lowering the risk of life-threatening consequences. Your blood pressure is normal if it is less than 120/80 mm Hg. Stage 1 hypertension is when the upper limit is between 130- and 139-mm Hg, and the lower limit is between 80- and 89-mm Hg. In stage 2 hypertension, the upper limit is 140 mm Hg or higher, and the lower limit is 90 mm Hg or higher. A hypertensive emergency is when the blood pressure is more than 180/120 mm Hg. Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, highlighted some ways uncontrolled high blood pressure can harm your health.

It Increases Your Chances Of Having A Heart Attack Or A Stroke

High blood pressure destroys the artery walls. As a result, they are more susceptible to producing plaque deposits that harden, restrict, or clog your arteries. These deposits might potentially cause blood clots. Blood clots can travel through your system and obstruct blood flow to your heart or brain, causing a heart attack or stroke.

It Increases Your Chances Of Developing Heart Failure

Your heart needs to work harder to circulate your blood when your arteries are hardened or constricted. This additional effort might cause your heart to enlarge and fail to provide blood to your organs.

It Has The Potential To Harm The Kidneys

Your kidneys help remove pollutants from the body as well as regulate many of your body's complicated activities. High blood pressure might harm the arteries around your kidneys and impair their functions. In the worst-case scenario, this can result in renal failure.

It Can Cause Damage To Your Eyes And Impair Eyesight

High blood pressure can easily strain or damage the tiny blood vessels in your eyes. It can also induce optic nerve edoema. Untreated high blood pressure can even lead to permanent vision loss or impairment.

When To Seek Medical Attention

Anyone with the blood pressure readings >140/90 mm Hg should seek medical attention. Readings >180/100 need emergency care. Adults aged 18 and above should have their blood pressure monitored at least every two years. Some people require more frequent examinations. Healthy lifestyle choices such as eating healthy, no smoking, and regular excise can help in the prevention and treatment of high blood pressure. Some people may need medication to control their blood pressure.