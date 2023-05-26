Health Risks Of Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure (hypertension) may harm the body quietly for years before symptoms appear. If not controlled properly, it can result in disability, reduced quality of life, or even a fatal heart attack or stroke. Treatment and lifestyle modifications can control high blood pressure, lowering the risk of life-threatening consequences.
Your blood pressure is normal if it is less than 120/80 mm Hg. Stage 1 hypertension is when the upper limit is between 130- and 139-mm Hg, and the lower limit is between 80- and 89-mm Hg. In stage 2 hypertension, the upper limit is 140 mm Hg or higher, and the lower limit is 90 mm Hg or higher. A hypertensive emergency is when the blood pressure is more than 180/120 mm Hg.
Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, highlighted some ways uncontrolled high blood pressure can harm your health.