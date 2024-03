Yoga For Prenatal Well-being









Yoga, which focuses on gentle stretches, controlled breathing, and mindfulness, is well-suited for expectant mothers. Specific poses cater to the body's changing needs and promote flexibility, relaxation, and mental well-being. Incorporating prenatal yoga into the fitness routine is vital in balancing the physical and emotional aspects of pregnancy. Some prenatal yoga poses include Ujjayi Pranayama, Malasana, and Badhakonasana. Practice these asanas under the supervision of a certified yoga practitioner.