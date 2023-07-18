Sign In
4 Reasons Why You Should Eat More Fruits During The Rainy Season

Fruits should be an integral part of your rainy season diet, says Sushma PS, Chief dietician, Jindal Naturecure institute, Bangalore.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : July 18, 2023 7:54 PM IST

Eat More Fruits During The Monsoon Season

While the monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat and humid weather, it also brings the risk of various monsoon diseases, including typhoid, malaria, and viral fever, among others. To safeguard yourself from falling prey to these illnesses, it is crucial to prioritize hygiene and pay careful attention to your eating habits. Maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle during this season can be achieved by incorporating nutritious foods into your diet, with a special emphasis on fruits. Fruit not only provides essential nutrients but benefits your body in many other ways. Sushma PS, Chief dietician, Jindal Naturecure institute, Bangalore, four compelling reasons why you should make fruits an integral part of your rainy season diet:

Fortify Your Defenses

The immune-boosting properties of fruits are particularly valuable during the monsoon season. It is important to include a variety of fruits in your diet to provide your body with the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that strengthen your immune system. This fortification acts as a shield against the common monsoon diseases and improve your overall well-being.

Keep You Hydrated And Refreshed

Adequate hydration is key to combat the damp and humid conditions during the rainy season. Fruits with their high-water content, serve as natural hydrators, replenishing your body's fluids and electrolytes. Their juicy and refreshing nature not only quenches your thirst but also helps in maintaining optimal hydration levels throughout the day.

Nourish Your Body With Essential Nutrients

Fruits are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients necessary for a healthy body. They provide a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, contributing to overall nutrition. Incorporating a wide variety of fruits in your diet ensures that you receive a diverse range of these vital nutrients, supporting your body's functions and promoting vitality.

Aid In Digestion And Detoxification

The monsoon season often leads to digestive discomfort due to the increased risk of waterborne diseases and dietary indiscretions. Fruits, known for their high fiber content, aid in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Furthermore, certain fruits possess detoxifying properties that help eliminate toxins from the body, keeping your digestive system healthy and functioning optimally.

Take Away

By including fruits in your rainy season diet, you not only enhance your overall health but also mitigate the risks associated with the season. Embrace the goodness of fruits to strengthen your immunity, stay hydrated, nourish your body, and support proper digestion. Make them an integral part of your diet this monsoon season for a vibrant and thriving well-being.