Liquorice or mulethi: Having potent pain-relieving properties, mulethi helps you get rid of painful corns. Moreover, it contains glycyrrhizin, glycyrrhizic acid and glycyrrhetinic acid that help keep infections at bay and soften hardened skin. Grind mulethi sticks and mix half a teaspoon of sesame oil in this paste. Apply it on the affected area during your bed time.