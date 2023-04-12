Sign In
    Nearly 3.5 billion people (almost half of the world's population) suffer from oral diseases. Know the most common oral diseases and their risk factors.

    Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 12, 2023 3:49 PM IST

    Most Common Oral Diseases

    Despite the fact that oral diseases are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages, they pose a major health burden worldwide. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide, and most of these people live in middle-income countries. As stated by the UN health agency, the four most common oral diseases are tooth decay (dental caries), gum disease (periodontal diseases), tooth loss and oral cancers. Of these, untreated tooth decay is the most common condition, affecting more than 2.5 billion people globally. Other concerning oral conditions are orofacial clefts, noma (a severe gangrenous disease of the mouth and the face that mostly affects children) and oro-dental trauma.

    Causes Of Oral Diseases

    Modifiable factors that are associated with oral diseases include. • Eating diet high in sugar • Alcohol and tobacco use • Poor oral hygiene • Inadequate exposure to fluoride ((in the water supply and oral hygiene products such as toothpaste)

    Tooth Decay

    Dental caries or tooth decay occurs when plaque forms on the surface of a tooth and the bacteria converts sugars in foods and drinks into acids that destroy the tooth enamel over time. Untreated tooth decay can cause pain, infection, and even tooth loss.

    Gum Disease

    Also called periodontal disease or periodontitis, it is an infection affecting the tissues that surround and support the teeth. It can cause bleeding or swollen gums (gingivitis), pain while chewing, and bad breath. In severe form, the gums may pull away from the teeth, causing teeth to become loose and sometimes fall out. Poor oral hygiene and tobacco use are known as the main causes of periodontal disease.

    Tooth Loss

    Untreated dental caries and periodontal disease can lead to tooth loss. But tooth loss can also result from injuries and oral-dental trauma. Gum disease is believed to be the leading cause of tooth loss among adults.