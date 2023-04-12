Most Common Oral Diseases
Despite the fact that oral diseases are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages, they pose a major health burden worldwide. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide, and most of these people live in middle-income countries.
As stated by the UN health agency, the four most common oral diseases are tooth decay (dental caries), gum disease (periodontal diseases), tooth loss and oral cancers. Of these, untreated tooth decay is the most common condition, affecting more than 2.5 billion people globally.
Other concerning oral conditions are orofacial clefts, noma (a severe gangrenous disease of the mouth and the face that mostly affects children) and oro-dental trauma.