3-2-1 Workout Method: 5 Ways It Can Help You Get That Toned Slim Waist

The 3-2-1 workout routine went viral recently and here's how it can help you get a slim waistline.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Published : November 24, 2023 7:47 PM IST

What Is The 3-2-1 Routine?

Getting rid of belly fat and getting that toned and slim waist might just be the most difficult part of your fitness journey. Observing from a health point of view, it is not important to get a slim waist but if that is your goal you must try the viral 3-2-1 workout regime. This was invented by Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer and it has gone viral on social media. In the somplest terms, this workout consists of strength training for three days, pilates for two days and cardio for one day.

It Can Melt Body Fat

The combination of the best forms of workout can work like magic on your body. The aim of strength training is to melt body fat fast, better your posture and build muscles. Muscles will replace the fat in your body. Weight training and cardio combined will help you burn belly fat very fast.

It Can Build Muscles

The combination of Pilates and weight lifting will help you gain muscles and abs. Once your burn the fat from your body, the sole focus is to tone your waist with these two workout techniques.

It Will Strengthen Your Core

Pilates has an all-round effect on your body starting from flexibility to muscle gain. It will help you with mobility, core strength, stamina, building abs, keeping your heart rate steady and toning your body.

It Will Increase Your Metabolic Rate

All the exercises combined will help improve your metabolism. The more muscles you gain, the more fat your burn. Likewise, the more fat your burn through cardio, the more hungry you will feel which means that it has the power to increase your metabolism.