3-2-1 Workout Method: 5 Ways It Can Help You Get That Toned Slim Waist

What Is The 3-2-1 Routine?

Getting rid of belly fat and getting that toned and slim waist might just be the most difficult part of your fitness journey. Observing from a health point of view, it is not important to get a slim waist but if that is your goal you must try the viral 3-2-1 workout regime. This was invented by Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer and it has gone viral on social media. In the somplest terms, this workout consists of strength training for three days, pilates for two days and cardio for one day.