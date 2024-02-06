  • ENG

12 Ways In Which You Can Manage Respiratory Health In Winter

Published : February 6, 2024

Respiratory Health

It is common to experience breathlessness, fatigue, seasonal infection and chest pain in winters. But, one must not normalise them. There are many ways in which you can boost your immunity and protect yourself from winter illnesses. The respiratory system, which gets the most affected when the temperature drops, needs to be prioritised. Priya Singh, women’s health physiotherapist and lactation consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Vashi, Navi Mumbai says maintaining respiratory health during winter is important, as cold and dry air can have an impact on the system. She shares the following tips to help you manage your respiratory health during the winter months; read on.

Stay Hydrated

Cold air can be drying to the respiratory passages. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep your mucous membranes moist.

Good Hand Hygiene

Wash your hands regularly to reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Viruses that cause respiratory illnesses are more prevalent during the winter months.

Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity can help strengthen your respiratory muscles and improve lung function. If you have respiratory conditions, consult your healthcare provider before starting a new exercise program.

Maintain Indoor Air Quality

Ensure good ventilation in your home and avoid the use of strong chemicals or cleaning products that may irritate the respiratory system.

Balanced Diet

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods provide essential nutrients that support overall health, including respiratory health.

Stay Informed

Be aware of air quality levels and weather conditions, especially if you have respiratory conditions that may be affected by changes in temperature and air quality.