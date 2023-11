Empathy

The ability to understand and appreciate how another person must feel is called empathy. Attempt to see things from their point of view as well. Even if you disagree, acknowledge their emotions and validate their experiences. This small act of compassion can go a long way toward establishing trust and strengthening relationships. When you practice empathy, you effectively put yourself in the shoes of the other person, attempting to experience the world through their eyes. Even if you disagree with them or have different emotions, empathy pushes you to respect their sentiments and recognize their experiences. Also Read - From Cardiovascular Risks To Vision Threats: Diabetes' Impact On Overall Health