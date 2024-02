Slug Your Face









At night, slug your face, lips and hands. Slugging means sealing the skin with a petrolatum-based agent and leaving it overnight. It is said to be great for the skin, as it can hydrate it. Doctors advise its use on other body areas such as hands and legs, and even lips. It is said to trap in moisture and heal skin irritation, itching, and redness.