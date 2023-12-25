Your Guide To New Year's Parenting Resolutions

Nearly 75% of parents are setting resolutions, focusing on areas such as parenting approach, personal health, and community engagement. The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll found that parents aim for increased engagement, improved health for themselves and their children, and better community connection. Patience-reduced phone time and healthier meals top the parental goal list, while over half set health-related goals. Mothers often target patience, and fathers aim to reduce phone usage. Setting parenting goals is viewed positively by three-quarters of parents, leading to self-improvement and enhanced child development.

Children's Aspirations: A Tapestry of Goals

Children, particularly tweens and teens, are also setting resolutions, with almost 70% focusing on grades and school performance. More than half aspire to succeed in a particular activity, while roughly 40% emphasize exercise, nutrition, and earning money. Teens often cite goals related to nutrition and exercise, while exploring new interests is common among 11-14-year-olds. Parents noted that their children benefit from goal-setting, promoting accountability and a growth mindset. Celebrating attempts and progress, working together, and offering support are common ways parents nurture their children's goals.

Effective Goal-Setting: A Family Affair

Parents with three or more children often set goals related to discipline consistency and involving children in spiritual activities. Effective goal-setting is seen as a family effort, with celebrations for attempts and progress. More than half of parents join their children in working toward a goal, while others provide financial support or rewards. Encouraging goal-setting, parents demonstrate support and confidence in their children. To increase goal achievement, families are advised to set specific, realistic targets, and schedule necessary steps. The process promotes self-reflection and motivates improvement in physical and emotional health.

Conclusion

As the year unfolds, families navigate the challenges and celebrate the successes that come with pursuing meaningful resolutions.