World Stroke Day 2022: How Can You Prevent Your Child From A Stroke?

Once considered a disease of the older population, stroke in India now affects many young adults and children.

Every year October 29 is observed as world stroke day to raise awareness around the condition and promote lifestyle changes that can help reduce its incidence. This year the World Stroke Organization has launched #PreciousTime as the theme for world stroke day to emphasize the need to spot the early signs and symptoms of stroke and empower people to take timely measures. Stroke is the second largest cause of mortality worldwide and affects approximately 13 million people annually. As per a recent study by Lancet Global health, stroke is leading the charts of non-communicable neural disorders in India, and roughly 1.8 million individuals in the country suffer from it. Dr Ravi Kumar C P, Consultant - Paediatric Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, shares that once considered a disease of the older population, stroke in India now affects many young adults and children.

What Is A Stroke, And How Does It Affect Children?

A stroke is a brain injury that occurs when a part of the brain is injured due to disturbances in the blood supply. For the proper functioning of the brain, a good steady flow of nutrients and blood is required, and any interruption in this flow can cause blood vessel blockage or bleeding in the brain, due to which the brain cells start to die, which causes a stroke.

Stroke affects hundreds of children worldwide, and while there have been improvements and progress in research, the condition is still not as well recognized as strokes in adults. This makes strokes in children hazardous.

Stroke affects neurological functions, that is, functions that are controlled by the brain, such as memory, movement, and speech. In children, since their brain is still developing, stroke may affect them in different ways, some of which may be longer lasting than others; the full effect of the stroke may only be seen as and when the child grows.

What Are The Signs Of Stroke In Children?

The signs of stroke among children are similar to adults. However, the symptoms vary from child to child, depending on their age -

In newborns, the symptoms of stroke include:

Seizures The extreme change in mental state and sleepiness

In older children, stroke symptoms are similar to that of adults. These include -

Severe headache along with vomiting Difficulty with vision or eye movement Numbness/weakness on the face or body Confusion or dizziness Loss of coordination and trouble walking Sleeplessness and loss of consciousness Seizures and paralysis

How is a stroke diagnosed and treated among children?

To ensure a proper stroke diagnosis, your doctor will analyze the complete health history of your child. This includes the number of injections administered, injuries, growth and development, etc. The child is also examined for weakness, numbness and other signs of stroke. Your doctor will also perform the following tests to diagnose stroke -

Brain imaging studies: M.R.I. or C.T. Scan Blood tests Heart and blood vessel studies Lumbar puncture Electroencephalogram or E.E.G. Pulse oximetry

The faster the treatment, the higher the chances of recovery.

Administering IV fluid to avoid reverse dehydration Oxygen Blood transfusion Medicines to clot blood Surgery, if required

Why are early diagnosis and treatment paramount in managing strokes among children?

Since the brain of the children is still in the developing stage, they can achieve faster normalcy if they are provided with early diagnosis and timely treatment. Once the life-saving treatment is complete, your child may require physical, occupational and rehabilitation therapies.Parents can make use of F.A.S.T., which stands for to spot the early signs and take timely action in case they think their child is suffering from a stroke -

F Face-dropping, especially while smiling

A-Arm weakness, yet another common sign

S Speech difficulty

T Time to act

While it is not easy to prevent stroke among children because the first symptoms appear with an onslaught, remembering F.A.S.T. and taking timely actions can reduce its impact on your child.

