Dr Prashanth Gowda, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals explain how to take care of a premature baby.

World Prematurity Day is observed on November 17 every year since 2009. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about preterm birth and its consequences. Premature birth is a serious problem as babies born too early may be a bit more delicate and prone to diseases than a full-term baby. Dr Prashanth Gowda, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore, says, “Approximately 1 million children die each year due to complications of preterm birth.” Also Read - Preterm birth may up premature death risk in mothers: Here’s what you can do to prevent early delivery

According to the World Health Organization, Indian is among the top 10 countries contributing to 60% of World’s premature deliveries. Preterm birth complications can be fatal and thus needs immediate attention. “With seasonal influenza and COVID 19, it has become a worry for parents whose infants are born early from the desired cycle of birth and are premature babies.” Also Read - Planning a baby? Eat more vegetables before pregnancy to lower preterm birth risk

Premature Babies

Dr Gowda explains, “Babies are considered to be pre-term if they are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. There are subcategories of preterm birth, based on gestational age.” Also Read - Preterm babies can acquire their immune system

Extremely preterm (babies that are born in less than 28 weeks)

Very preterm (born between 28 to 32 weeks)

Moderate to late preterm (born between 32 to 37 weeks)

Things To Know Immediately After A Premature Baby Is Born

Skin To Skin Care

As per the World Health Organisation, skin-to-skin care is recommended immediately after delivery of a new-born, “irrespective of the birth weight to ensure warmth and early initiation of breastfeeding in the delivery room.”

Kangaroo Mother Care

It is a cost-effective and impactful standardized care for low birth weight infants, which like, breastfeeding, should be part of routine care. “It can prevent up to half of all deaths in infants weighing less than 2000g. KMC can reduce complications like mortality at discharge and at the latest follow-up, severe infection/sepsis, nosocomial infections, lower respiratory tract disease, Hypothermia and length of hospital stay, improved weight, length and head circumference, Increased breastfeeding rates, better mother-infant bonding and maternal satisfaction with the method of care, as compared with conventional methods,” explains Dr Gowda.

Breastfeeding

Premature babies need extra care and nutrition so that their organs can develop and grow normally. It is essential to take care of their nutritional needs as well as other things. The neonatal intensive care units (NICU) along with breastfeeding the baby can help.

“Breast milk and breastfeeding remain the preferred feeding choice for nearly all infants. Breastmilk is of particular importance for premature infants due to its role in reducing necrotizing enterocolitis risk.”

Necrotizing enterocolitis is a disease that affects mostly the intestines of premature infants. Bacteria invade the wall the intestine, causing inflammation that can destroy the wall of the intestine.

Things To Know For Parents For A Premature Baby Post Discharge

Taking care of a premature post-discharge is a critical phase. Parents need to stay extra cautious while taking care of their bundle of joy at home. Here are some expert-recommended tips to take care of a premature infant.