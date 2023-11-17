World Prematurity Day: Timely Care Can Reduce The Burden Of Death In Preemies

Timely care to prevent disability due to preterm birth starts from ensuring a healthy pregnancy; monitoring of blood pressure, sugars and timely check-ups with the obstetrician. (Photo: Freepik)

Once the baby is born, there are a few preventive interventions that can be carried out, even in smaller hospitals without high end neonatal facilities.

Premature births happen when babies are born before 37 weeks of gestation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 45 per cent of all under five years of age deaths are newborns, and 60-80 per cent of those are preterm. An estimated 134 lakh babies were born prematurely in 2020, out of which 30 lakh were from India.

Dr Shalini Chico, senior consultant, neonatologist , Fortis hospital, Richmond road, Bangalore says that prematurity has many possible causes such as, artificial reproductive techniques, multiple births, maternal stress, lifestyle changes, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and infections. "The aim of any obstetrician and neonatologist nowadays is to ensure every baby not only survives, but has an 'intact survival', without development of cognitive dysfunction, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease or blindness," she says.

According to the doctor, timely care to prevent disability due to preterm birth starts from ensuring a healthy pregnancy; monitoring of blood pressure, sugars and timely check-ups with the obstetrician. "If a preterm birth is anticipated, steroid injections are given to the mother to help the baby's lungs mature; antibiotics are given for infection. Magnesium sulphate injection may be considered for 'neuroprotection' in anticipated very preterm deliveries, to reduce the risk of cerebral palsy," she adds.

Once the baby is born, there are a few preventive interventions that can be carried out, even in smaller hospitals without high end neonatal facilities. These are:

1. Kangaroo mother care:Skin-to-skin contact from birth even in preterms who are not critically ill. Continued kangaroo care every day while in hospital and after discharge is strongly recommended to prevent infections, aid exclusive breastfeeding, and improve temperature control and weight of baby.

2. Exclusive breastfeeding: Baby should be put to the breast to suckle within the first golden hour after birth. If the baby is too sick, few drops of milk are pumped and smeared in the baby's mouth. Colostrum, the first sticky yellowish milk produced at the end of pregnancy, is loaded with nutrients and antibodies. Every baby must get that in the first few hours of life. Initially, very preterm babies may be fed by a feeding tube which goes into the stomach. Direct breastfeeds happen when the baby is able to suckle and swallow. Non-nutritive sucking (enabling the baby to suckle on the empty breast) can be started earlier to stimulate milk production.

3. Donor milk: For preterms less than 34 weeks, this can be considered as an alternative to mothers milk, in case the mother is unable to produce enough milk.

4. Micronutrient supplementation like iron, zinc and vitamin D are important.

5. Oil massages can be started early to help with overall neuro-development.

"If the baby needs assistance to breathe due to lung immaturity, treatment with early CPAP (air pressure given by a device that helps the lungs to expand) right after birth and surfactant in NICU can be beneficial in decreasing NICU stay and need for ventilator care. Caffeine injections are started soon after birth for very preterm babies to prevent apnea and also to improve neurological outcome," Dr Chico concludes.