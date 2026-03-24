World Health Day 2026: Why March, April health checkups are crucial for children’s summer readiness

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Seasonal changes in March and April can impact children's immunity. Expert explains why timely preventive health checkups are essential for early detection, growth, and overall well-being.

March and April mark a critical seasonal transition that significantly impacts children's health. As temperatures rise and environmental conditions shift, there is a noticeable increase in susceptibility to infections, allergies, and nutritional imbalances among children. This period often acts as a trigger for underlying or unnoticed health concerns to surface.

In an exclusive chat with The HealthSite.com, Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, highlights that, from a clinical standpoint, it becomes essential to prioritise preventive health checkups during these months not just to detect early signs of illness, but to enable timely intervention and strengthen a child's immunity ahead of peak seasonal exposure. Proactive screening at this stage plays a vital role in ensuring children remain resilient, healthy, and better prepared for the months ahead.

Seasonal transition and its impact on children's health

The doctor explains that the shift from winter to summer is not just about rising temperatures. It also brings along changes in humidity, air quality, pollen levels, and exposure to different pathogens. Children, especially those with developing immune systems, are more vulnerable during this time.

During March and April, fluctuating temperatures, warm afternoons and relatively cooler mornings and evenings create an environment where viruses and bacteria can thrive. This makes children more prone to common infections such as colds, flu, throat infections, and stomach issues.

At the same time, the increase in pollen and dust in the air can trigger allergic reactions. Children may experience symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, skin rashes, or breathing difficulties. These symptoms are often dismissed as minor seasonal issues, but they may indicate deeper sensitivities that need medical attention.

Preventive health checkups during this time help identify these risks early and ensure that children receive the right care before conditions worsen.

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Why early detection matters?

One of the biggest advantages of preventive health checkups is early detection. Many health conditions in children do not show immediate or obvious symptoms. By the time signs become visible, the condition may have already progressed.

Data from recently conducted studies emphasising the necessity of early intervention support the importance of early intervention. The National Family Health Survey NFHS-5 reported an astonishing 67.1% of Indian children have undiagnosed anaemia; this continues to negatively impact children's cognitive development, immune system, and overall growth and should be treated as they represent a significant number of children who can benefit from preventative screening. i.e., nutritional deficiencies identified during preventative screenings can often be addressed with nutritional interventions.

This statistic highlights a crucial concern: a large number of children may be living with deficiencies that affect their learning ability, energy levels, and immunity without anyone realising it.

Routine health screenings during March and April can help detect such deficiencies early. Once identified, they can often be corrected through simple dietary changes, supplements, and lifestyle modifications.

Changes in routine during school breaks

The present-day conditions, which produce hot days with mild temperatures both early and late in the day, are optimal for the proliferation of viruses and allergens through the environment. The end of the year's school schedule signifies not only the beginning of summer vacation for kids, but also changes in a kid's everyday routine such as dietary patterns, sleep patterns, and activity levels due to summer activities.

For many children, summer vacation means staying up late, waking up late, eating irregular meals, and spending more time on screens. Physical activity may be reduced, especially during peak heat hours.

These lifestyle changes can have a direct impact on a child's health. Poor eating habits may lead to nutritional deficiencies, irregular sleep can affect mental well-being, and reduced physical activity can impact fitness and immunity.

Parents should work with their kids' health care providers to monitor the changes in health (e.g., nutritional deficiencies) within each child's body over the summer months, as many common health problems will most likely affect children's overall well-being in the upcoming school year. Prior to reaching the peak of the summer months, parents will have an opportunity to evaluate their child when they get a comprehensive health examination.

Key preventive health assessments every child should undergo

A number of very important preventive assessments will greatly affect the overall health of children.

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

A blood test is used to diagnose infections and anaemia, and assess a child's immune system. It gives a detailed picture of overall health and helps detect underlying issues early.

Vitamin Levels (D & B12)

A blood test that contains information about deficiencies which could affect a child's immune system, bone development and energy levels. Low levels of these vitamins are increasingly common in children today.

Iron Studies

This test helps in identifying and detecting iron deficiencies before anaemia develops. Early detection is crucial for preventing fatigue, poor concentration, and delayed development.

Thyroid Function Tests (T3, T4, TSH)

These tests determine if a child's hormones are balanced properly which impacts growth and metabolic processes. Hormonal imbalances can affect weight, energy levels, and overall development.

Allergy Screening

This blood test will identify ideal triggers (seasonal and environmental) that may be present during seasonal changes. Knowing these triggers helps parents take preventive measures.

Respiratory Health Screening

These assessments look at children who may be susceptible to the development of asthma or who already have asthma, cough, and breathing problems. Early screening can prevent complications.

Height/Weight/BMI

These are used to assess the growth of children against developmental milestones related to their chronological age. It helps identify undernutrition or obesity.

Basic Metabolic Panel

The metabolic check is essential in children to analyse the functionality of different organs, including the kidneys and liver, and to balance the levels of the primary electrolytes.

Hidden nutritional deficiencies

Periodic evaluations should be performed to identify whether the children are deficient in some common vitamins, such as D, Iron, or Calcium and whether the deficiencies can be eliminated by changing their diet and using supplements promptly, since most of the signs of the deficiencies will not be exhibited until several months.

This is the reason why preventative health checkups are so significant. A child might be healthy on the surface but an internal deficiency of the necessary nutrients might be the case.

The health and immunity of the bone and Vitamin D deficiency can occur, for example. Anaemia and fatigue may be caused by iron deficiency. The bone strength may be affected by a deficiency in calcium.

Early detection will provide children with a chance of leading a healthy and active lifestyle since they will have the nutrients and energy to grow and realise their potential in terms of development.

Impact of screen time and reduced outdoor activity

Lack of exercise in the outside environment, atypical eating habits, and more screen time (when on holiday) have a detrimental effect on physical and psychological health. Nowadays, children are spending more time on smartphones, tablets, and televisions, particularly during vacation time. This not only declines the level of physical activity but also impacts the quality of sleep and mental health.

Among the problems attributed to excess screen time are eye strain, improper posture, loss of attention and even changes in mood. It may cause weight gain coupled with unhealthy habits of snacking. Preventive health checkups may also be useful in determining these effects and assist the parents in making relevant lifestyle changes.

Building a personalised summer health plan

The findings of the yearly health assessments will present the parents with the knowledge needed to establish wellness and health actions for the remaining portion of the summer. These plans can include diet and physical activity plans.

By way of example, in the case of a child found to have low iron content, the parents can consider adding food that will contain iron, like green leafy vegetables, legumes, and fortified cereals, to the child's diet. In case of low vitamin levels of D, an increase in outdoor playtime and supplements can be prescribed.

Likewise, parents can work to eliminate exposure to triggers in case a child demonstrates allergies. In case respiratory problems are revealed, they can be treated in early stages to avoid complications in the hottest months of the year. An adequately developed program would keep the children healthy, active, and energetic during the vacation time.

Preparing children for the upcoming academic year

The months of March and April give schools the first chance to assess how the students are progressing towards the attainment of educational results. The simplest form of health assessment conducted within this period will help in helping the children and the family to enjoy their summer without medical issues.

Health is an important factor in education. Physically and psychologically well children have more chances of concentrating better, participating and performing better at school. Through early intervention of health-related problems, the parents can make sure that their children enter the new academic year on a healthy and robust note.

The role of parents in preventive healthcare

Parents also have a great role in the well-being of the child. It is necessary to schedule frequent health checkups, adopt a healthy diet, exercise, and reduce the time of looking at the screen. Parents are also expected to notice any change in the behaviour of their child, energy levels or physical health. Even minor symptoms such as tiredness, weakness or decreased appetite, frequent illnesses must not be disregarded.

By having open communication with the healthcare providers, parents are able to help make some informed decisions concerning their child's health. It is always better to have preventive care than to cure the diseases once they have happened.

Approach to long-term health

Preventive healthcare cannot be simply taken as avoiding diseases on a short-term basis. It is concerned with establishing a powerful basis of lifelong health. Children are considered to have more chances to attain healthy habits, proper diets, and physical exercises when they are screened regularly. Such practices are carried well into adulthood, where the possibility of chronic diseases in adulthood is decreased.

March and April are the ideal months in which this proactive strategy can take place. By taking action during this time, parents can ensure that their children are well-prepared to face the challenges of changing seasons and growing years.

Conclusion

It is not only that March and April are months between months, but they are vital months in terms of protecting the health of children. Out of exposure to infections and allergies and out of the shift in habits and routine, many factors render this period an especially significant one as far as the preventative measures are concerned.

Health checkups usually conducted at this age assist in early discerning any hidden malfunctions, treatment of nutritional deficiencies and being ready to handle the months to come. They also provide valuable information to parents to develop individualised health plans for their children.