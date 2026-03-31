World Health Day 2026: Childhood obesity explained, why it’s rising and how parents can protect their children

World Health Day 2026: Childhood obesity is rising due to lifestyle and diet changes. Know key causes, health risks, and practical steps parents can take to protect their children.

A global concern that is affecting children's overall health, childhood obesity stands strongly against the idea of a healthy future. Recent studies indicate an increase in obesity rates among children as a result of technological developments and lifestyle changes. Data from the World Obesity Federation show that childhood and adolescent obesity is steadily rising, with 158 million individuals aged 5 19 affected in 2020, and is projected to reach 254 million by 2030. This growing burden is also expected to significantly impact healthcare costs and economic productivity.

According to Dr Ameet Soni, Associate Vice President and Head of Medical AffairsCORONA Remedies Limited, "Long-term consequences of increased body mass index (BMI) for obese children include a high probability of remaining obese into adulthood and developing many long-term chronic conditions (e.g. heart disease, diabetes, some types of cancer). In addition to the physical health of children, childhood obesity also negatively impacts children's emotional and mental health, which requires immediate attention."

Understanding the causes of childhood obesity

There is no single factor causing childhood obesity. Genetics, environment, behaviour, and socio-economic status are all major contributors to childhood obesity. Increased calorie intake from high-calorie or low-nutrient foods is a key player, which is on the rise due to the easy availability of fast food and sugary snacks.

How does screen time and a sedentary lifestyle affect children?

The World Health Organisation conducted a study that determined children aged 5 to 17 years are currently spending approximately four hours per day on screens, nearly doubling the recommended time limit for sedentary behaviour. This trend is disrupting the fundamental energy balance children need to grow up healthy.

Environmental and social factors shaping childhood obesity

"It isn't just about willpower; it's about geography. When a child lives in a food desert, their diet is often dictated by what's on the nearest shelf - usually something processed and calorie-dense. Urban living adds another layer of difficulty: if there isn't a park nearby, 'playing outside' isn't really an option. These environmental barriers make the risk of obesity a systemic issue rather than a personal one," the doctor added.

Prevention strategies to tackle childhood obesity

Doctors and other healthcare providers are often the first to see and provide treatment for obesity; however, they are also responsible for helping families make changes to their behaviours to lead to a healthier lifestyle. By working together through public health efforts, education and access to healthcare, we have the ability to reverse the increase in childhood obesity and to create a healthier generation. The effects of childhood obesity may potentially be reduced through creating a healthier environment and by acting to put children at a lower risk for future health problems.

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Taking proactive measures to establish a healthy, supportive environment will contribute to the minimisation of childhood obesity and the reduction in long-term health-related complications for millions of children nationwide.

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