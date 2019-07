Breast milk contains bacteria resistant to antibiotics and the mother is likely to pass these bacteria on to the child through her milk. © Shutterstock

World Breastfeeding Week starts from August 1st. This is the perfect time to raise awareness about breastfeeding and issues related to it. Breastfeeding provides young infants with all the essential nutrients required for healthy growth and development. It is the perfect food for infants. In fact, WHO says that mothers should breastfeed their child within one hour after birth and continue till the child is about 6 months old. You can breastfeed your child for up to 2 years and more. But you must do so along with other recommended foods.

On this World Breastfeeding Week, let us look at a recent study at the University of Helsinki revealed that infants who were breastfed for at least six months had fewer resistant bacteria in their gut than babies who were breastfed for a shorter period or not at all. Researchers also saw that antibiotic treatment of mothers during delivery increased the number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the infant’s gut. They also found that breast milk contains bacteria resistant to antibiotics and that the mother is likely to pass these bacteria on to the child through her milk. But the good news is that breastfeeding reduced the number of resistant bacteria in the infant’s gut. The journal Nature Communications published the findings of the study.

Breastfeeding is essential for 6 months or more: Experts

Researchers investigated the breast milk and faecal matter of 16 mother-infant pairs. The DNA in the milk and faeces was sequenced, or its genetic code was decoded. Researchers studied the bacterial DNA and genes in the milk. The specific focus of the study was the number of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Such genes make bacteria resistant to certain antibiotics, and they are often able to transfer between bacteria. Individual bacteria can have several antibiotic resistance genes, making them resistant to more than one antibiotic.

The study supports breastfeeding for infants. Although breast milk contains bacteria resistant to antibiotics, sugars in the milk provide sustenance to beneficial infant gut bacteria, such as Bifidobacteria, which are used as probiotics. Breast milk helps such useful bacteria gain ground from resistant pathogens, which is probably why infants who were nursed for at least six months have less antibiotic-resistant bacteria in their gut compared to infants who were nursed for a shorter period.

The positive effect of breastfeeding was also present in babies who were given formula feed along with breast milk. Partial breastfeeding also reduced the quantity of bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Another finding was that nursing should be continued for at least the first six months of a child’s life or even longer.

WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK: BREASTFEEDING PROBLEMS AND HOW TO OVERCOME THEM

It is often believed that breastfeeding comes naturally to babies and mothers. But despite what you may believe, the practice can be difficult for many new mothers. Not only does this affect the baby, but it can also adversely affect the mother too.

On this World Breastfeeding Week, we talk about some common causes that make breastfeeding difficult for first time mums despite proper lactation and what you can do about it.

Engorged breasts

After childbirth, a mother’s breast prepares enough milk for the baby’s nourishment and needs. However, there can be a possibility that even after adequately feeding the baby, the mother might be unable to drain the milk completely. This excess milk can lead to engorgement. When the breasts get engorged they appear swollen, full, and hard. This is a painful condition. This can cause problems for the mother and may make it difficult for the baby to get a proper feed. This is because a hard areola makes it difficult for the baby to latch on it correctly to continue with a smooth feeding session.

What you can do:

If you feel your breasts turning taut, hard or full even after you have fed your baby to his satisfaction, try and express some milk from your breasts manually. You can use an electric or manual pump for this purpose. Rest assured that even while you help yourself deal with engorgement with continuous pumping, your body still produces enough milk to meet your child’s needs and requirements.

Feed your child often. This will help you drain out the milk effectively and naturally.

Try hot water fermentation. Alternatively, you can also use hot water compresses on your breasts that would help let down some of the milk and initiate the process of manual expression by your hands.

Treat engorgement promptly, either at home or seek a doctor’s advice. If neglected, this can lead to an infection or an abscess.

Blocked or plugged ducts

Breast milk is produced by small milk-producing glands or tissues, called alveoli present inside the breast. The milk produced by alveoli then collects under the areola. During a feeding session, the baby latches on to the areola and suckles to feed. However, there can be times when a milk producing duct or alveoli is blocked internally. This usually happens if the production of breast milk and the suction by your baby don’t match each other’s speed and frequency. Excess milk if not drained effectively can cause one of the ducts inside the breast to get blocked. This is because the duct keeps producing more milk without proper let down. Sometimes even thickened milk can obstruct the flow from one of the alveoli leading to a blocked duct. A blocked duct can cause a swelling or a lump in one of the breasts that is hard or painful when touched. If ignored, this situation can lead to engorgement too or any other kind of infection.

What you can do:

Nurse your baby often to get rid of the milk build-up in the breasts.

If you feel a swelling or fluid build-up in any one of your breasts, feed your baby from that particular side more often. If you feel that a blocked milk duct can harm your baby, understand that it is the most natural way to treat the problem. Your baby will not be harmed by the swelling in any way.

Massage you breast in such a way that you point the lump towards the nipple while massaging. This will help the duct to empty with proper suction and feeding techniques.

Try different feeding positions to drain your milk effectively from a blocked duct. If you prefer to feed your baby lying down, try sitting upright and holding your baby right under your arm. Trying a different position may help you remove excess milk from your breast effectively.

Flat nipples

For your baby to enjoy the benefits of breastfeeding, it is important that your nipples are protractile enough for your baby to latch on them and continue with a feeding session without much fuss. In some rare cases however, the mother’s nipple might remain inverted or retracted and hence make it difficult for the baby to establish a perfect latch and quench his hunger and thirst. If you are lactating enough then the milk production inside the breast without proper let down can also lead to engorgement or other related infections. So it is imperative to treat flat nipples to promote proper breastfeeding.

What you can do:

To retract the flat nipples, use a disposable syringe. Take a 10 ml plastic disposable syringe and cut the nozzle part of it. Place the cut end on the nipple and pull the piston out and hold to that position for at least one minute. This will help the nipple to protrude out due to the pressure of the suction. This is usually known as inverted-syringe technique.

The protruded nipple can stay in that position for some time before it retracts to its previous position. When the nipple protrudes out a bit, put your baby on the breast and start to feed. This will help your baby latch better and empty your breasts.

Try this procedure a couple of times during the day to deal with the problem. It is usually seen that with constant inverted-syringe treatment and regular latching and suckling by your baby, the retraction issue can be resolved to a great extent.

Alternatively, if you have flat nipples try to massage them during your pregnancy, protruding them outwards.

Cracked nipples

Sore or cracked nipples are common in new mums, especially during the first week of breastfeeding. This is usually a result of improper latching or incorrect positioning of the baby during a feeding session. Another probable cause of soreness at the nipples is due to the introduction of artificial nipples like teats or a pacifier during the early days after birth.

What you can do: