On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, it is important to note that breastfeeding is extremely important for both mother and child. A mother’s milk has the right amount of nutrients and is easily digested by a baby. WHO recommends that a baby should be exclusively on breast milk for the first six months after birth. It protects the child from viruses and bacteria. Breast feeding may reduce your baby’s risk of allergy, celiac disease and diabetes. It promotes healthy weight gain, helps prevent childhood obesity and makes kids smarter.

All of us know that breastfeeding is beneficial for children. But it can help mothers too. On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, let us take a lot at how this helps lactating mothers. In fact, a study in Maternal & Child Nutrition says that breastfeeding is recommended for one year and exclusively for six months. Researchers from University of North Carolina Health Care System say that this could protect babies and their moms from premature death and serious diseases.

According to them, breastfeeding reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease in mothers. Yet, many women have no idea of these benefits.

WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK: BREASTFEEDING BENEFITS FOR MOTHERS

Breastfeeding is not only good for children, but also for their mothers. It provides many health benefits and prevents various diseases. During birth and when you breastfeed, your body produces more oxytocin. This hormone has long-term anti-anxiety effects. It affects specific brain regions that promote nurturing and relaxation.

This hormone also encourages uterine contractions and reduces bleeding, helping the uterus to return to its previous size. Breastfeeding for more than one year may reduce your risk of breast and ovarian cancers by up to 28 per cent. It has also been linked to a reduced risk of several other diseases.

Let us take a look at the health benefits for lactating moms on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week.

It reduces the risk of hypertension

A study in the American Journal of Hypertension says that women who breastfeed more children and for longer periods of time are less likely to suffer from hypertension after they reach menopause. This is less true of obese women also.

High blood pressure is the greatest single risk factor for disease and mortality. This study was based on 3,119 non-smoking postmenopausal women aged 50 years or older in the 2010-2011 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

It may help you avoid endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic and incurable gynecologic disorder that affects many women. Symptoms are often chronic pelvic pain, painful periods and pain during intercourse. A study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital says that women who breastfed for longer periods had a significantly lower risk of being diagnosed with endometriosis. The BMJ published this study.

For the purpose, researchers examined how long each woman breastfed, exclusively breastfed (breastfed without the introduction of solid food or formula), and how much time passed before their first postpartum period. They saw that for every three additional months that mothers breastfed per pregnancy, women experienced an 8 per cent drop in risk of endometriosis. This drop was even higher for mothers who exclusively breastfed. Their risk dropped 14 per cent for every three additional months of exclusive breastfeeding per pregnancy.

It improves cardiovascular health

Breastfeeding may have long-term heart health benefits for some moms. If you breastfeed your child for six months, you will reap the benefits even a decade later. According to a study by researchers from University of Pittsburgh, women with normal blood pressure who breastfed their babies for at least six months following birth had better markers of cardiovascular health years later. This was in comparison to women who never breastfed. However, women with high blood pressure during pregnancy did not show the same benefits.

It offers protection against stroke

According to a study published by Journal of the American Heart Association, stroke is the fourth leading cause of death among women aged 65 and older. Researchers from the American Heart Association analysed data of 80,191 participants recruited between 1993 and 1998. All women in this analysis had delivered one or more children and 58 per cent reported having breastfed. Among these women, 51 per cent breastfed for one-six months, 22 per cent for seven-12 months and 27 per cent for 13 or more months. At the time of recruitment, the average age was 63.7 years and the follow-up period was 12.6 years.

After adjusting for non-modifiable stroke risk factors (such as age and family history), researchers found stroke risk among women who breastfed their babies was on average 23 per cent lower in all women. It was 19 per cent lower in women who had breastfed for up to six months. A longer reported length of breastfeeding was associated with a greater reduction in risk.

It lowers the risk of depression

Postpartum depression is very common after child birth. It affects up to 15 per cent of mothers. But if you breastfeed your baby, you will be less likely to develop postpartum depression as compared to mothers who wean early or do not breastfeed at all. But usually, mothers with early postpartum depression may not be keen on breastfeeding their children or they may do it for a shorter duration.