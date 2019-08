Breastfeeding your infant for a minimum of 3 months can decrease his risk of developing eczema later in life, says a study presented during the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2019 Annual Meeting. Also known as atopic dermatitis, symptoms of this condition are a red and itchy skin. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breastfed infants have reduced risks of many chronic conditions, including asthma and obesity. Still, a majority of countries have an exclusive breastfeeding rate below 50 per cent in the first six months, says WHO. This creates the need to encourage breastfeeding and make people aware of its benefits. To do that, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) started a campaign called World Breastfeeding Week. It is celebrated every year from 1st of August till 7th August.

Breast milk contains a combination of macro-nutrients, micro-nutrients, bio-active components, growth factors and immunological factors. Children who are not breastfed exclusively are believed to be prone to infections and have a low IQ. Encouraging breastfeeding is the need of the hour to ensure a healthy future for the next generations.

World Breastfeeding Week is a remarkable initiative in this regard. However, just one week will not solve the problem for India who ranks lowest among Southeast Asian nations in breastfeeding practices with only 44 per cent infants in the country having access to breastfeeding in the initial hour of life.

BREASTFEED FOR 3 MONTHS AFTER DELIVERY: EXPERTS

For the above-mentioned study, scientists first tracked the dietary habits of approximately 2,000 pregnant women from their third trimester onwards. They also examined the feeding practices through their babies’ first year of life. During the follow up, they looked at the health, development and dietary patterns for 1,520 of these children at 6 years of age. Around 300 of these children were diagnosed with eczema at some point in their lives. This suggests that you must breastfed your child for at least three months after delivery. This is necessary to keep them healthy and save them from various chronic conditions.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

To provide the essential nutrients for your baby, you need to make sure your breasts produce enough milk. If you are concerned about your milk production, there are few signs you should watch out for.

The feel of your breasts

After every feed, your breasts should feel lighter and supple because your baby has just emptied your breast after suckling the milk out. But if your breasts are still hard, this could mean that either your baby is unable to latch on the right way to empty your breast or you are facing breast engorgement. After a feed, your nipples should either be elongated or look the same as it was before a feed (not twisted or inverted). Overall it should be a pain-free experience. If there is any kind of nipple soreness or breast pain after feeding, this could indicate that your baby isn’t able to latch properly to get a feed.

Your baby’s mood

Your baby should be happy and relaxed after a feed. If he cries too often after breaking away from the latch, then probably he isn’t getting enough milk or is unable to suckle. Your baby should also be awake during the feed. Care should be taken that your baby isn’t sleeping at your breast. This could mean that your baby has not been able to complete his feed. You should also be able to see your baby swallow the milk while he is feeding if he is latched perfectly. You would also be able to hear him swallow the milk as the suckling continues.

Your baby’s skin

A well-fed baby’s skin shows signs of being hydrated. Here is what you can do to check for the same: gently pinch your baby’s skin and see if it comes back to the old position soon. If it doesn’t this could mean your baby is dehydrated and not getting enough feed.

Your baby’s pee and poop schedule

A well-fed baby will pass urine and stool without much difficulty. So, if your baby is wetting at least six to eight nappies in a day this means your baby is getting enough breast milk which keeps him satiated and healthy. Keep in mind that the urine should be pale and odourless and the poop yellowy-mustard colour (not a good sight, but a satisfactory sign).

If you see these signs, know that your baby is well-fed, and you are producing enough milk for the little one. But, if your baby isn’t gaining weight, wails and cries after every feed, is looking pale and show signs of dehydration urinates less talk to your paediatrician or a lactation expert and get help asap.

FOODS THAT BOOST MILK PRODUCTION

There are certain foods that can boost a mother’s breast milk supply. Here’s what you should eat.

Fenugreek or methi seeds

Studies indicate that fenugreek seeds have galactogogues, which help in breast milk production in mothers postpartum. Many doctors suggest new mothers to include fenugreek in their diet to improve their milk production for the same reason. Here are 15 health benefits of methi you ought to know.

Fennel seeds or saunf

Like fenugreek, fennel seeds are also thought be effective in boosting breast milk production. Regular intake of fennel can also help aid digestion and relive from constipation which is common post-delivery. Here are more reasons to eat saunf.

Garlic

While garlic is known for its therapeutic and herbal properties, it also aids in breast milk production in new mothers. Some studies have shown that mothers who had garlic in one form or other could breastfeed their infants for a longer duration of time. Here are 15 health benefits of garlic that you should know.

Cumin seeds or jeera

Cumin seeds or jeera help in stimulating milk production in lactating mothers. They are also a rich source of iron and help build strength postpartum. Here are 15 other health benefits of this wonder spice.