World Autism Awareness Day 2026: Is your child at risk of virtual autism from excessive screen time? Early warning signs parents should watch

World Autism Awareness Day 2026: The conversation is not about getting rid of screens but it is about finding a balance becuase technology can be fun and educational. Expert says that childrens' brain grow best when they are around people.

World Autism Day 2026: From mealtime cartoons to using phones as a quick distraction digital devices are everywhere. More than ever many parents are noticing small but worrying changes in how their kids act. While 'virtual autism' isn't an official medical diagnosis experts use the term to describe autism-like symptoms triggered by too much screen time in early childhood. These signs usually creep up slowly making them easy to miss until they start interfering with how a child talks, learns and plays with others.

World Autism Day 2026

To raise awareness about this neurodevelopmental condition affecting communication, social interaction and behaviour, the World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) is observed every year on March 2. This year WAAD will be held under the theme Autism and Humanity - Every Life Has Value highlighting the dignity and worth of all autistic people.

What is virtual Autism?

The term 'virtual autism' is used to describe behaviours that are similar to autism in young children who spend too much time on screens when they are little. It is very important to understand that screens do not cause Autism Spectrum Disorder which is a condition that affects how the brain develops and is largely influenced by genetics. However studies suggest that spending too much time on screens particularly during critical early years can affect brain development, language skills and behaviour.

Symptoms of virtual Autism

Dr. Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, syas that several children under five are having developmental issues because they are spending too much time on screens including:

Talking very little

Avoiding eye contact

Not wanting to be around others

Having a hard time paying attention

Very little interaction with people who take care of them

"When we think about virtual autism the problem is not just the screens themselves but what they are replacing. When children are little their brains are developing really fast which requires them to talk, feel emotions, play and explore the world around them," She said. "When screens start to take the place of talking, playing and spending time with parents, children at a growing age can miss out on some important experiences that help them develop socially and sensory-wise. Over time this habit can cause some problems that look like autism with communicating and getting along with others."

The good news is that a lot of these problems can be fixed if we catch them early. Dr. Dordi further explains that when children spend less screentime and more time playing and talking with their parents then they can catch up on some of the development they missed.

You may like to read

Early warning signs parents should watch for virtual autism

Dr. Dordi further told Healthsite that parents should be aware of some warning signs most importantly when you see the following signs:

The child is not saying words by the time they are two years old

The child is not looking people in the eye

The child is not responding when you call their name

The child likes screens more than they like spending time with people

According to a study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) children under two years old should not be looking at screens all except for video calls with family members. For children screen time should be limited for a purpose like learning something new. It is better if the screen time is interactive than just watching something.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.