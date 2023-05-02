World Asthma Day 2023: At What Age Does Asthma Start?
World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma is one of the respiratory diseases affecting children and adults and is one of the most chronic respiratory diseases among children. A study confirms that India has a large number of asthmatics, and at the same time, many of them do not get the proper medication and treatment. Therefore, we should know that asthma may get chronic, but its initial symptoms are apparent and manageable. Although its symptoms are relatively apparent and can develop at any age, its initial signs can be seen at the age of 5 years. Poor management of asthma in childhood may lead to a tough adult life. Hence good management is the key.
Dr Bandana Mishra, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, shares nine asthma symptoms in children:
Your child might complain about difficulty in breathing and painful coughing.
They may show discomfort or cry with tightness in the chest.
They may sweat with breathing issues and refuse to wear even slightly tight clothes.
They may get irritated or angry with breathlessness.
Living with asthma is not that tough if managed wisely. Today we can see many celebrities and sportspersons suffering from this disease, discussing and working on the proper treatment. Hence, never lose hope; follow doctors' instructions and regularly take medications.