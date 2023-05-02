World Asthma Day 2023: At What Age Does Asthma Start?

Living with asthma is not that tough if managed wisely. Today we can see many celebrities and sportspersons suffering from this disease, discussing and working on the proper treatment. Hence, never lose hope; follow doctors' instructions and regularly take medications.

World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma is one of the respiratory diseases affecting children and adults and is one of the most chronic respiratory diseases among children. A study confirms that India has a large number of asthmatics, and at the same time, many of them do not get the proper medication and treatment. Therefore, we should know that asthma may get chronic, but its initial symptoms are apparent and manageable. Although its symptoms are relatively apparent and can develop at any age, its initial signs can be seen at the age of 5 years. Poor management of asthma in childhood may lead to a tough adult life. Hence good management is the key.

Dr Bandana Mishra, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, shares nine asthma symptoms in children:

Your child might complain about difficulty in breathing and painful coughing. They may show discomfort or cry with tightness in the chest. They may sweat with breathing issues and refuse to wear even slightly tight clothes. They may get irritated or angry with breathlessness. They may get tired and refuse to play outdoor games. You may hear a minute whistle in their breathing rhythm. Your child may develop under eye darkness early. May show physical weakness and an inability to cope with studies and other activities. Repeated episodes of crying with breathlessness even after a small activity.

The same symptoms with different reactions may appear among adults with asthma. Immediately see a doctor and start managing it early.

TRENDING NOW

In Asthma Treatment

The management of asthma attacks carries great importance.

Notably, any asthma attack can be dangerous; we cannot categorise it according to its severity or timing. Every asthma attack seeks immediate medical attention. In some serious conditions, one may experience wheezing with severe breathlessness and be unable to speak even a word during an attack. Many people even struggle to stretch their chest muscles forcefully to catch the breathing rhythm. Still, any attack cannot be considered lesser or more dangerous; every attack comes with a significant risk.

Therefore, manage every asthma attack with quick action.

You may like to read

Dr Bandana Mishra, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, shares five points to be taken care of:

Keep your inhalers and mask handy Keep the required stock of your medicines Always carry your masks, inhalers, and medicines in your bag while travelling Avoid direct exposure to pollution Quit smoking and avoid exposure to any smoke.

Living with asthma is not that tough if managed wisely. Today we can see many celebrities and sportspersons suffering from this disease, discussing and working on the proper treatment. Hence, never lose hope; follow doctors' instructions and regularly take medications.

RECOMMENDED STORIES