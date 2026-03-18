WION World Pulse 2026: Saina Nehwal gets emotional, says ‘I didn’t believe it - but my mother made me a champion’

At the 2026 WION Pulse Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 18, badminton legend Saina Nehwal was presented with the prestigious WION Icon award.

WION World Pulse 2026: Saina Nehwal gets emotional, says ‘I didn’t believe it - but my mother made me a champion’

Behind every strong personality, there is often a foundation built at home - and few stories highlight this better than that of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal. Speaking at the WION World Pulse 2026, the badminton icon opened up about how her mother's unwavering belief didn't just shape her career, but also her mindset, discipline, and emotional strength.

Her reflections go beyond sports they offer a powerful lesson in parenting, mental health, and personality development.

Saina Nehwal says, 'I didn't believe it but my mother always saw a champion in me'

A child's personality is not built overnight. It is shaped gradually through everyday interactions, encouragement, and the emotional environment at home. For Saina Nehwal, that foundation came from her mother, who constantly reinforced belief - even when Saina herself had doubts.

At the event, the Champion said, "My mother used to tell me, 'You're going to be an Olympian and a world champion,' and I didn't believe her," she shared.

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How does this type of mental support help build a child's future or shape their personality? From a psychological perspective, this kind of positive reinforcement plays a crucial role in shaping a child's self-esteem. When parents consistently express belief in their children, it helps them internalise confidence even before they achieve anything significant. This is what is called - helping the child know their inner or hidden values and havign faith in them. Phsychology says this is often the first step towards building a better future for a child.

Discipline, Respect, and Emotional Conditioning

Saina Nehwal also highlighted a simple but powerful aspect of her upbringing listening to her mother without resistance. "We used to listen to what my mom used to say, as we wouldn't say no to her," she said.

This reflects a parenting style that balances authority with trust. Children raised in such environments often develop:

Strong discipline Better emotional regulation Respect for structure and routine

In health and wellness terms, these traits are directly linked to better stress management and long-term resilience qualities that are essential not just for athletes, but for everyday life.

"All Thanks To My Mom..." - Saina Nehwal Credits Her Mother For Everything She Has Today

What makes Saina's journey even more compelling is the lack of resources during her early years. At a time when sports science support like physiotherapists and personal trainers was not easily accessible, her growth relied heavily on a small but committed support system primarily her mother and coach Pullela Gopichand.

"I didn't have a trainer or physio at that time, but all thanks to my mom and Gopi sir, I could come this far," she said.

This highlights an important health insight: emotional support can often compensate for material limitations. A strong support system can reduce performance anxiety, improve mental endurance, and help individuals push through challenges.

Interestingly, Saina pointed out that she did not have many female role models growing up. Instead, she looked up to Prakash Padukone, one of India's earliest badminton greats.

This underscores how crucial representation is in shaping aspirations. Children often build their identity and ambitions based on who they see succeeding. However, when parental belief is strong as in Saina's case it can fill that gap and still drive excellence.

The Rise of Indian Sportswomen: Breaking Barriers

Saina Nehwal's story is not just about medals and milestones it is about mental conditioning. Today, experts in child psychology and preventive health strongly emphasise that parenting styles directly influence:

Stress response systems Confidence levels Risk-taking ability Emotional stability

From winning an Olympic bronze at the London 2012 Olympics to becoming World No. 1 in 2015, Saina Nehwal didn't just break records she changed how India viewed women in sports.

Her journey also triggered a larger shift, making badminton one of the most followed sports in the country after cricket. With multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals and prestigious honours like the Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan, her achievements are widely celebrated but the roots of her success remain deeply personal.

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