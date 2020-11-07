Kids are susceptible to illnesses such as common cold, flu, throat infection and more. Read on to know the kind of foods you should avoid giving your kids during winters.

As much as we love the chilly weather, it brings with it an array of health problems. It is essential to keep yourself and your kids guarded against all infections and flu during winters. Kids are prone to such illnesses during this season. Thus, it is vital to know what not to feed your kids to avoid such health problems. Here is a list of foods you should avoid feeding your kid during winters. Also Read - 7 Essential tips for positive parenting your teen

Meat

You should avoid feeding your kids meat during winters as it can cause throat problems. Meat contains a lot of protein, which can lead to the production of mucus. This can cause throat irritation in kids and may lead to other health problems as well. It is better to switch to fish and organic meat to avoid such health problems.

Sugary foods

As much as kids love donuts and candies, it is advisable to keep these foods away from them, especially during winters. Simple sugar in general, is bad for kids. Too much sugar can reduce white blood cells, which increases the risk of developing infections and other related diseases. Avoid sugary foods to prevent exposing your kids to viral infections. Sodas, chemical beverages, candies, chocolate, cold drinks, and other processed foods are some of the foods you should avoid.

Foods rich in histamine

Histamine is a chemical involved in the making and secreting stomach acid. It also helps the body fight allergies. But eating a histamine rich diet in winters can have a negative impact on your child's health. It can induce the production of mucus, which can lead to health problems. It can even make it difficult for your kid to swallow food. Mayonnaise, dried fruits, mushrooms, vinegar, bananas, spinach, soy sauce, pickles, strawberries, papaya, fermented foods, smoked fish, yoghurt, eggplant and foods that contain artificial preservatives should be avoided.

Fried food

It seems like fried foods are on every list of foods you should avoid. Foods fried in fats and oils are especially harmful to kids. These foods are prepared from animal products, which can cause thickening of saliva and mucus. It is best to avoid oily foods during winter. But if your kid insists on eating oily foods like French fries, make sure you cook it in vegetable oil.

Dairy products

Avoid giving dairy products such as cheese and cream during winters to avoid the production of mucus. Dairy products contain animal proteins, which can be harmful to kids during winter. It can lead to congestion, and their condition may deteriorate. You should also limit their consumption of milk as much as you can. Instead, give them seasonal foods to avoid such problems.

Foods to give your child

Stacking up on these winter foods may help you keep your kids warm and healthy during winters.