Why Should Parents Restrict Teenagers From Using Technology?

Excess technology use from teenage can be corrosive to their brain as well as overall health!

Excess technology use from teenage can be corrosive to their brain as well as overall health!

Teenagers are exposed to a lot of things at a very early age these days. With the advancement in technology, children have been provided with full access to phones, tablets, TV and other gadgets. Because of this, they are not developing good habits and it is also not benefiting their health and development. Parents keep reporting that their kids are getting addicted to various kinds of bad habits. The COVID-19 lockdown has also made it worse because teenage kids had full access to mobile phones and computers everyday to do their online classes.

Technology is certainly helpful but, young children should not be allowed to access it all the time. If parents do not provide certain restrictions when to comes to tech use, the consequences can be alarming for them and the consequences involve both their physical and mental health. Current research suggests that 21st century kids devour more than six hours of screen time each day which is extremely unhealthy for their brain, mental health as well as their overall health. But parents don't need studies to know that.

Types Of Addictions Teenagers Develop Through Technology

Dr. Swati Mittal, Psychiatrist & Wellness Coach a Psychiatrist (MD,MBBS) currently working with Fortis Noida explains that teenagers are at risk of different types of addictions which parents should watch out for and employ strategies to restrict excessive tech usage.

Phone addiction: "Using smartphones extensively is a kind of addiction that may impact behavior and psychology of a child. With phones, they are also exposed to various things that are not right for a teenager to learn. Since these days you cannot refrain children from using phones, parents can definitely keep an eye on the usage and take stringent steps to minimize the use.:

Social media addiction: "Social media addiction is an emerging cause of mental health decline in teenagers. Kids these days get enthralled and overwhelmed by the vastness and reach of social media. Once getting used to social media, they find it hard to cease social media consumption and this eventually leads to addiction. Besides, social media addiction can also trigger body image and self-esteem issues in young children. Parents must see if their child is too involved in social media and if this is hampering their academic performance."

Gaming addiction: "Playing games is good but only when played physically. These days, kids are more interested in playing online games rather than outdoor games which is one of the major reasons for increasing mental health issues in teenagers. Getting too involved in such games makes them addicted over time which can be catastrophic for their mental and psychological growth and development."

You may like to read

How Can Parents Limit Tech Use?

Technology can corrode young brains and they should strictly not be allowed to use them unless they need it for studying.

Give teenagers a voice so that they are included in household decisions. When teenage kids are given some kind of responsibilities in the house, they might be more keen on performing them properly. A sense of authority might instill a sense of responsibility which could in turn limit tech use.

Do not make technology seem cool. Teenagers often think that owning a lot of fancy and advanced technology is cool and instills some kind of high social status. As parents, do not let them think this way.

Remember that technology use is not an all or nothing matter. Every rule is malleable. Don't be afraid to adjust a rule that doesn't quite fit. Each family needs to find the formula that works for them.

Don't just limit media use. Find activities to replace it. And be creative about it. Rather, and his family enjoy homegrown cabarets as entertainment at their family gatherings and also go to professional storytelling events.