Why Should Kids Eat Almonds After Consuming Chocolates?

It is impossible to make children stay away from chocolates, But you can protect their teeth by making sure they eat almonds right after consuming a chocolate. (Photo: Freepik)

Almonds are good for the teeth, as they help clean them and give you a healthy smile. They are also low in sugars, which helps decrease the production of plaque acids.

Most children love chocolates. They love to gorge on the gooey goodness of chocolates whenever they have the chance. While parents and doctors do advise to limit the intake of sugars, chocolate is often irresistible. Should children completely refrain from eating it? Absolutely not. Besides, it is extremely difficult for parents, too, to convince them to stay away from it. Chocolates are shared on birthdays and other such happy occasions. They are found in cakes and pastries that delight kids. They can, therefore, have it in moderation and follow dental hygiene measures to ensure their teeth are healthy. One thing that parents need to know is that if their kids have eaten a chocolate bar, they must immediately eat groundnuts or almonds. Read on to find out how that helps, but first, know why excessive chocolate consumption is considered to be harmful for teeth.

How chocolate harms

There are physical and mental benefits to eating chocolates, particularly the dark ones. But, kids like to eat the milky, sugar-based chocolates. Here is what happens when you eat them regularly:

They can deliver a high dose of sugar into your mouth which, in turn, can support the growth of bad bacteria, cause plaques and lead to gum diseases.

It should be noted that the bacteria present in the mouth can turn sugar into acids. This can eat into the surface of teeth and cause great harm.

It can also eventually lead to tooth decay and cavities, which can be extremely painful.

Chocolate, just like coffee, can also stain the teeth.

The high sugar content in chocolate can aggravate the problems of weakened enamel.

Eating almonds after chocolate

Dr Chirag Arun Chamria, a dentist, said that if parents find it difficult to stop their kids from eating chocolates, they can manage the risk of dental decay by feeding them groundnuts or almonds after they eat chocolates. "This will negate or neutralise all the acidity in the chocolates. And it is good for dental health as well," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Chirag Arun Chamria (@drchiragchamria)

How do almonds help?

It is said that almonds are good for the teeth, as they help clean them and give you a healthy smile.

Not only are almonds great for the overall health of the body -- being rich in nutrients like calcium, which the body needs for maintaining strong teeth and bones -- they also help to scrape off any plaque from your teeth as you eat them, since it requires a good amount of chewing.

As mentioned before, the calcium content in almonds can protect and strengthen your teeth. The presence of proteins in them can also bolster the health of teeth and gums.

They are low in sugars, which helps decrease the production of plaque acids.

Since they require chewing, almonds can also remove stains from the surface of your teeth.

For the overall health of your teeth, wash it with water after consuming meals, especially after eating anything acidic. Remember to brush your teeth twice every day -- once after waking up in the morning, and once before going to bed. Do not consume anything after having brushed at night.