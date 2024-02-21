Why Should Kids Eat Almonds After Consuming Chocolates?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Most children love chocolates. They love to gorge on the gooey goodness of chocolates whenever they have the chance. While parents and doctors do advise to limit the intake of sugars, chocolate is often irresistible. Should children completely refrain from eating it? Absolutely not. Besides, it is extremely difficult for parents, too, to convince them to stay away from it. Chocolates are shared on birthdays and other such happy occasions. They are found in cakes and pastries that delight kids. They can, therefore, have it in moderation and follow dental hygiene measures to ensure their teeth are healthy. One thing that parents need to know is that if their kids have eaten a chocolate bar, they must immediately eat groundnuts or almonds. Read on to find out how that helps, but first, know why excessive chocolate consumption is considered to be harmful for teeth.
There are physical and mental benefits to eating chocolates, particularly the dark ones. But, kids like to eat the milky, sugar-based chocolates. Here is what happens when you eat them regularly:
Dr Chirag Arun Chamria, a dentist, said that if parents find it difficult to stop their kids from eating chocolates, they can manage the risk of dental decay by feeding them groundnuts or almonds after they eat chocolates. "This will negate or neutralise all the acidity in the chocolates. And it is good for dental health as well," he said in a video posted on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
For the overall health of your teeth, wash it with water after consuming meals, especially after eating anything acidic. Remember to brush your teeth twice every day -- once after waking up in the morning, and once before going to bed. Do not consume anything after having brushed at night.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information