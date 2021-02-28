When you’re blessed with a newborn baby, the sleepless nights and the constant worrying also tag along. As the world is progressing, issues such as pollution and global warming are also on the rise. In such a case, every parent is worried about how to protect their children from the harmful effects of pollution, especially those of newborns. “Their immune systems, their lungs and their brain are still developing, and they breathe faster than adults, which makes them more susceptible to pollution,” explains Dr Sowmya C C MBBS, D.N.B. (Paediatrics), I.G.I.C.H, Consultant Paediatrician, Apollo Cradle & Children’s hospital, Jayanagar, Bangalore. Also Read - Beware! Air pollution can lead to irreversible blindness. Here’s how to stay safe

"Your baby may experience some sneezing, cough, a runny nose, irritation in the eyes as well as skin rashes, due to pollution. These symptoms can be more severe if your newborn has allergic skin conditions or respiratory problems such as asthma," cautions Dr Sowmya.

Dr Sowmya has also suggested a few tips on how to protect your newborn baby from pollution whuch are as follows:

Avoid smoking and stay away from smokers – The first and foremost tip is to make the air quality at your home better. To do so, avoid smoking as well as passive smoking. Inhaling that filthy air due to smoking can have serious effects on a newborn baby.

Use an air purifier – Humidifiers and air purifiers are a great investment to improve the quality of air by getting rid of bacteria and smoke, indoors. It also helps reduce irritation for the newborn.

Products with fragrance – Avoid using items such as air fresheners, scented candles and other products with fragrances at home as it can irritate the baby and cause the above-mentioned symptoms. Paints, perfumes and pesticides should also be kept away from newborns.

Stay indoors – Avoid exposure to the outside environment by not taking your newborn outside your house, especially when pollution, where you live, is at peak.

Breastfeeding – To protect your newborn, breastfeeding is essential as it improves their immunity significantly. Babies that have been breastfed experience milder symptoms as compared to babies who aren’t.

Practising good hygiene – Ensure that everyone washes their hands and face, before going near the newborn. Good hygiene practices are also beneficial for the newborn. Therefore, you should bathe them and change them, as and when needed.

Protect newborn from dust – When your newborn is present in a room, avoid dusting or cleaning over there. If you use a mosquito repellent, then make sure to use an organic one as the chemical sprays can irritate the baby.

Use pram covers – Whenever you take your newborn outside, ensure using a pram cover as this acts as a barrier between outside pollution and your baby.

Indoor plants – Plants like Money Plant, Aloe Vera, Peace Lily and Bamboo Palm are natural air purifiers. The carbon dioxide exhaled by us is converted into fresh oxygen by these plants. They also make the air free from contamination, so it is a good idea to put some house plants to protect your newborn.

Follow a skincare regimen for your newborn – Pollution can leave your baby’s skin dry and prone to allergies. Hence, it is important to follow a proper skincare regimen for them. Use products that are alcohol, paraben and chemical-free. Also, use a rich moisturiser to avoid dryness.

Following these tips will help you protect your newborn from the harsh effects of pollution, the expert adds.