When you're blessed with a newborn baby the sleepless nights and the constant worrying also tag along. As the world is progressing issues such as pollution and global warming are also on the rise. In such a case every parent is worried about how to protect their children from the harmful effects of pollution especially those of newborns. Their immune systems their lungs and their brain are still developing and they breathe faster than adults which makes them more susceptible to pollution explains Dr Sowmya C C MBBS D.N.B. (Paediatrics) I.G.I.C.H Consultant Paediatrician Apollo Cradle & Children's hospital Jayanagar Bangalore.