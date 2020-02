Keeping a sleep diary might help you to recognize you baby’s regular sleeping pattern and waking patterns. © Shutterstock

If your newborn sleeps much of the day and night, waking up only for feedings every few hours. It is totally normal. Usually, newborns sleep 8 to 9 hours in the daytime and about 8 hours at night. But as they have a small stomach, they feel hungry after every few hours. In most cases, your baby will wake up to eat at least every 3 hours.

Night time sleep is essential for your baby’s mental and physical development. During sleep, blood supply to the muscles is increased, and important hormones are released for growth and development. Most of your baby’s brain development happens during sleep. Sleep also allows the little brain to absorb what it’s learned throughout the day and store it properly.

But most newborns find it difficult to sleep through the night, waking up numerous times. This is because they still cannot differentiate night from day.

Experts say most babies don’t start sleeping through the night (6 to 8 hours) until at least 3 months of age. But some babies may not sleep through the night until closer to 1 year.

Tips to help your baby sleep well

As a mother, you need to maintain a fixed routine and follow it diligently. If you give your baby a massage, sponge bath or sing lullaby before making her sleep, do it at a fixed time every day.

Keeping a sleep diary might help you to recognize your baby’s regular sleeping pattern and waking patterns.

Don’t let your baby fall asleep in your arms, it can become a pattern and your baby won’t fall asleep until you take him in your arms.

Playing soft music while your baby is getting sleepy may help your baby learn to sleep better. If he wakes up at night, try comforting and reassuring your baby by patting and soothing. But don’t take your baby out of bed.

If your baby begins having trouble going to sleep or staying asleep, and it continues, consult your baby’s healthcare provider.