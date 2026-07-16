Why burn injuries are more common in children: Doctor shares prevention tips every parent should know

Young children are more likely to suffer burns at home due to curiosity. Know practical safety tips, first aid basics, and simple ways to prevent accidents.

Why burn injuries are more common in children (Image AI Generated)

Burn injuries are among the most common accidents affecting young children, especially those under the age of five. Their natural curiosity and desire to explore often put them in dangerous situations before they understand what is safe and what is not. According to Dr. Swapna Athavale, Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, most childhood burn injuries happen at home and can be prevented with simple precautions, close supervision and timely first aid.

Why are children at a higher risk of burn injuries?

It is a natural curiosity of children. They enjoy touching, pulling, climbing and reaching up for objects in their environment. A hot cup of tea resting on a table, or a hot pot on a stove or an plugged in iron can grab their attention. Unfortunately, they are young and don't realize how dangerous these objects are.

One of the other reasons children are more liable to it is because children have thinner skin compared to that of a grown-up. Hot liquids or hot objects make deeper and more serious burns possible with just a brief touch.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that almost 75% of burns sustained by children under five years old are from hot liquids, tap water or steam. About 20% are from contact with hot objects like irons and kitchen appliances. Burn injuries continue to be a significant public health burden in India, with almost one million persons treated in hospitals each year for this condition, with most occurring in the home.

Common causes of burns at home

Children are likely to become burned in one of the most obvious locations in the home, the kitchen. Hot tea or coffee, hot water, hot oil or warm cookware can cause severe burns in only a few seconds. Exposed wires, electrical appliances, firecrackers and household chemicals such as bleach and acids are also great dangers if they are left within a child's reach.

What should parents do after a burn?

The initial step of treating the minor burn injury is to remove the child from the source of heat. The affected area should now be cooled 10-20 minutes under cool running water. A clean cool damp cloth can be gently put on the burn if running water is not available. Any clothing, diapers or jewellery in the area of the injury should also be removed, as long as it is not stuck to the skin.

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Dr. Athavale is not inclined to use any of the common home remedies that include butter, toothpaste, oil, ghee, ink or ice. While these remedies are commonly thought of as being beneficial, they can sometimes exacerbate the injury, cause an infection and impede timely treatment.

Simple steps can prevent most burns

The good news is that nearly 95% of the injuries involving children can be prevented. Dangers can be significantly reduced by keeping hot drinks and food out of the reach of children; turning pot handles away from children when cooking; keeping chemicals safely out of reach of children; covering electrical outlets and never leaving children unsupervised in the kitchen.

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