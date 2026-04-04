Why a husband’s role after childbirth is crucial for a mother’s recovery and a stronger marriage

Know why a husband's support after childbirth is vital for a mother's recovery, emotional well-being, and building a stronger, healthier marital bond.

In our society, it's often assumed that caring for the mother and baby after childbirth falls solely on the women of the household or the midwife. But have you ever wondered why, in foreign countries, especially Western and Asian countries, husbands take weeks off to care for their wives after delivery? There, it's not just considered a "help," but a "responsibility" and a "necessity." If you're about to become a father, this information is for you. Let's find out why a husband's support during post-delivery care is a blessing for a wife.

Why is paternity care prevalent abroad?

Nuclear families are more common in developed countries, where grandparents or other relatives aren't always present. In such situations, the husband is often a wife's primary support system. It's considered a crucial part of postpartum recovery. Husbands not only help with household chores but also help comfort their wives during diapering and feeding.

According to The Gottman Institute (which works on marital relationships), sharing responsibilities after the birth of a child increases 'relationship satisfaction' between couples and reduces future conflicts.

Dr. John Gottman, American psychologist, researcher, and relationship therapist, said, "It's natural for conflict to increase between husband and wife during the first year after a child's birth. But husbands who understand their wives' fatigue and needs without being asked and share the baby's nighttime duties (such as changing diapers or burping) have a 70% stronger marital relationship in the future."

Experts say that to be a 'super dad' you don't need to know everything, just being there and making your wife feel that 'she is not alone in this journey' is the biggest care. 5 amazing benefits of husband care (every new dad should know) 1. Preventing post-partum depression After delivery, women experience significant hormonal fluctuations, which can cause irritability or sadness. This is known as the "baby blues" or "post-partum depression." When a husband stands by and provides mental support, a wife can overcome this difficult period more quickly. 2. Aids physical recovery Whether it's a normal delivery or a cesarean (C-section), a woman's body takes time to heal. Lifting heavy objects or bending is a no-no. Therefore, when the husband does small things like holding the baby, bathing her, or giving her medicine, the mother's body recovers faster. Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source Also Read Emotional resilience in relationships: How awareness and behavioural intelligence prevent conflict and strengthen communication

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Holi 2026: How To Make The Celebration Safe And Fun For Children More News If you have any personal problems related to health, relationships, life or religion-astrology. We will keep your name confidential and provide you with information. 3. Strong bonding with the baby Often, the bond between a father and child deepens a little later. However, if you care for your baby from day one, you develop a unique and unbreakable bond with your baby. Your baby begins to recognize your scent and touch. 4. Strengthens the marriage for life Having a new baby often increases tension between couples because both are tired. But when you share the responsibility, your wife's respect and love for you increases. This further strengthens the foundation of your marriage. 5. Relieves sleep deprivation Newborns are awake most of the night. If the mother is the only one awake, her health could deteriorate. In foreign countries, husbands work in shifts, such as caring for the baby for a few hours at night so the mother can get enough sleep.