What Is Rusty Pipe Syndrome, And What Are Its Complications?

Is it normal to have blood in the breast milk? (Photo: Freepik)

The postpartum period can be challenging for first-time mothers, who are not sure what to expect. Their bodies change, and their mental and emotional health can take a hit, too. To add to that, some mothers experience strange and painful symptoms that can be all the more challenging when they are taking care of, and nursing, a newborn. One such condition is called 'rusty pipe syndrome', which refers to a rare occurrence where the prepartum milk or colostrum is 'tinged with blood'. Symptoms include blood or rust-like discharge from the breasts. It is the need of the hour to, therefore, consult a lactation expert and seek timely intervention to continue breastfeeding without any problem, says Parul Mudit Mishra, consultant lactation expert at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune.

What Happens During Rusty Pipe Syndrome?

According to the expert, rusty pipe syndrome means having a 'rust-coloured colostrum' in the early days post-delivery. There is no need to panic as it is supposedly a harmless condition. "But, if you are not aware of what it is, it might scare you, and you may also decide to not breastfeed. This condition can manifest typically in the second or third trimester, and may even present up to two months post delivery. If the issue does not resolve on its own within 5 to 7 days -- or at the most within 10 days after delivery -- additional diagnostic evaluation will be required," says the lactation expert.

Rusty Pipe Syndrome Symptoms

The condition is believed to occur because of 'elevated vascularization of rapidly developing alveoli' that have a delicate network of capillaries. These capillaries tend to get traumatised, inviting bleeding from the nipples, the specialist adds.

According to her, in rusty pipe syndrome, there is presence of painless, asymptomatic, and predominantly bilateral bloody discharge during lactation or toward the end of pregnancy. "This discharge occurs without any visible damage to the nipples. It must not be confused with bleeding due to nipple trauma -- such as, if there are cuts and bruises on the nipples that bleed."

Should The Mother Continue Expressing Milk?

Yes, it is recommended that the mother continues to express milk until it is 'free from any blood'. According to the expert, whenever available, they must utilise milk from a breast milk bank during this time. "Do not completely stop breastfeeding the child without consulting with a lactation expert."

To Summarise

Here are some key points to remember: