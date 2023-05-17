What Is Paediatric Hypertension: How Can It Impact Your Child?

Early detection, lifestyle modifications, and timely intervention can mitigate the impact of paediatric hypertension.

World Hypertension Day 2023: High blood pressure in children is rare, so parents' awareness about it is low. While high blood pressure is usually associated with adults, it's crucial to understand that children can also experience this condition, which can significantly impact their health and overall well-being.

Child's Blood Pressure

Therefore, a child's blood pressure should be monitored annually, mainly from the third birthday onwards, after three years of age. Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant Neonatology & Paediatrics at CK Birla Hospital, explains that it should be monitored earlier if there has been any documented history of high blood pressure in the child.

High Blood Pressure In Children

High blood pressure in children of age group six years or more might be attributed to obesity or a family history of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, increased cholesterol levels, low physical activity, excessive sedentary routine, too much salt in the diet, etc. However, routine monitoring of a child's blood pressure is not widely practised, leading to the underdiagnosis of paediatric hypertension.

TRENDING NOW

Children Under Six Years Old

High blood pressure is usually secondary to underlying conditions such as chronic kidney disease or polycystic kidney disease, heart issues, adrenal gland issues, thyroid issues, renal artery stenosis, and sleep difficulties for younger children under six years old.

Dysregulation Of Blood Pressure

Certain medications can also contribute to the dysregulation of blood pressure. Therefore, it is advisable to recognize the primary cause. Once diagnosed, hypertension should be treated appropriately and monitored.

Persistent High BP

Paediatric hypertension can have several detrimental effects on a child's health. For instance, persistent high BP can strain the risk of heart disease. It can also negatively impact the child's concentration ability, causing emotional distress and self-esteem. Also, in some instances, if the condition is left untreated, it could affect the child's growth and development.

You may like to read

Lifestyle Changes

Therefore, it is essential to implement lifestyle changes to control blood pressure apart from medications. It is necessary to do regular physical activity and maintain a healthy weight to manage hypertension. If the child is obese or overweight, it is suggested to have a healthy home-based diet, a clean diet with low salt intake, and judicious use of medicines.

Impact Of Paediatric Hypertension

Early detection, lifestyle modifications, and timely intervention can mitigate the impact of paediatric hypertension. In addition, parents and caregivers can promote their child's cardiovascular health and overall well-being by proactively recognising the risk factors and addressing them early on.

RECOMMENDED STORIES