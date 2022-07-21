What Is Feeding Therapy, And Who Needs It?

Dr Isha Soni explains the need for feeding therapy to parents.

Young mothers often discuss their children's dietary habits and how they can make each meal more nutritious. Food is necessary for survival and is essential in one's daily routine. In addition, there are numerous books, literature and advice from the prior generations about when to start solids with the baby and how to progress step by step to more variety. But what happens to children who are stuck at only the semi-solids stage? What happens to those new parents who live nuclear? Or to those parents who, despite having all the knowledge, there is a firm refusal from the child? Here is Dr Isha Soni, Centre Head, Lexicon Rainbow Therapy & Child Development Centre, Pune, explaining parents' the need for feeding therapy.

Feeding Issues

The typical red flags for a child with feeding issues are eating semisolid foods like khichdi, mashed food, and churned food beyond 18 months. Generally, a child around 12 months old moves on to eating soft-cooked vegetables and fruits, chewing them well. Other common signs of eating issues are:

gagging at chunks of food certain textures of food certain sights of food (often sticky) fussy or irritable while eating coughing while eating needing water after every bite to wash down the food pockets food in the cheeks to make it soft before swallowing not chewing food properly very picky about food taste and temperature doesn't like tempering in the foods eating baby cereals while travelling limiting to certain standardized foods like French fries or juice, which look and taste the same anywhere in the world the child takes a long time to finish a meal, 30 minutes or longer and meal time is no less than a battleground.

These symptoms may occur between ages one year to even seven years of age. Unfortunately, these signs often go unnoticed because of a lack of awareness among new parents or the child being just considered a picky eater. But restriction to only 5- 10 food items over some time can seriously compromise the child's nutritional requirements in the long run.

Causes Of Feeding Therapy

These feeding issues can happen to any child. It has become widespread these days. It is also prevalent in children with motor skills development delays like cerebral palsy, where head neck control is poor in a few children, or in children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, premature babies, structural abnormalities in the mouth s or general low muscle tone of mouth. These days a new fad of watching a screen while eating takes away the pleasure of eating once thought of as a multisensory activity. An individual puts his senses of vision, smell, touch and taste while eating. But these days' children don't even know what is going in their mouths or forget to chew being so engrossed on the screen.

Consultation With A Speech Therapist

So, when a child is showing all these warning signs, a parent must take consultation with a speech therapist who is trained in "feeding therapy" and "oral placement therapy". These both are advanced techniques, and a speech therapist that is certified to assess and treat these issues will be of help to the child. The therapist will take a detailed history of the child from the parents about the eating habits, textures, consistencies and feeding utensils the child uses. They will also assess the speech clarity, sucking, chewing, biting, coordination of the jaw movement, tongue movement and swallowing.

How Is The Therapy Done?

After a thorough assessment, the goals are set to improve the concerns noted and a plan is made to transition the child from one food texture to other in a graded manner using specialised tools like chewy tubes, bite blocks, and vibrator toothbrush, z- vibe and sensory strategies. This helps to increase the food variety, textures, consistencies, and bite size that the child eats, boosting the child's dietary and nutritional intake.

If done correctly, these therapies are very promising and show good improvement making eating a pleasurable experience for the child and a minor tussle for the mother/ caregiver. However, hunger and eating are both crucial to survival, and one must seek help if required.