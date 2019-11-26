Whatever a baby does for the first time is precious for a parent, be it his first giggle, first smile, first cycle or the first school. But if there is one thing that parents wait anxiously for, it is their baby’s first words. But learning to speak can take a long time. Most kids start murmuring their first words between 11 and 14 months of age. The first word they say may be something that they hear very often. By 16 months, a baby should start speaking 40 words a day. As the kid keeps listening to new words, he or she keeps increasing vocabulary. By the third birthday, a child should be able to make sense of complicated sentences and hold on to the conversation that is going on with them. You, as a parent, can help your baby talk faster.

HOW DOES BABY’S BRAIN WORK?

To learn how to speak, a baby’s brain needs to be trained in matching objects with their names. This will help train your baby’s tongue and lips about how they need to move to create a sound. Some babies start to speak soon while others take longer to develop brain and motor skills. It normally takes 18 months for a baby to get a handle on his voice and tongue movement. By 18 months, the baby should be able to mutter half words – like ‘mama’ instead of mummy and ‘dada’ instead of daddy. This is a baby experimenting with noises and rhythm.

HOW CAN YOU HELP YOUR BABY TALK?

Some experts believe that a child’s training to speak starts in the womb. Each day as you talk to your baby in the womb, he learns and hears new words. To help your baby talk, here are a few things you can try.

Chatter away

The best way you can train your baby’s brain is by talking to him. The more words you say, the more words a baby’s brain will try to process and understand. This will keep his brain engaged and increase his vocabulary. Help your baby talk by taking him for a walk and telling him about your day in office. If he responds to your chattering with a shaking of his head or by moving his arms or by pointing at you, then you should acknowledge these actions and motivate him to communicate in new ways.

Sing

No matter how badly you sing, the sound of music will stimulate your baby’s brain cells. You will even see him trying to join in with the singing. Nursery rhymes, action songs and lullabies are all great things to sing to your baby.

Babble back

Repeat the sound your baby is making. This game of copying each other will encourage your baby. When he starts copying you, you can use that to teach him new words. This will help your baby talk faster.

Complete his half sentences

If your baby is saying ‘baby talk’, then complete that sentence for him. This will teach him the proper words he can use with his current limited vocabulary. By completing his sentences, you are creating an opportunity for him to respond.