Viral Infections On The Rise Among Children: What Precautions Parents Should Take?

Monsoon is considered an ideal time for the growth of viruses, so it is necessary to take extra care of children during these days

Viral infections spreading rapidly among children, due to weather changes. Complaints of fever, cold, cough, and diarrhoea commonly seen in children.

Schools started in the month of June and within a few weeks after that, the monsoon also began. Due to the change in weather, cold weather, getting wet in the rain, sitting together at school and eating tiffin, viral infections spread rapidly among children. Paediatricians in Mumbai have expressed concern about the rising number of children who are brought to hospitals with complaints like cold, cough, fever, and diarrhoea. They are urging parents to seek medical advice on time without fretting.

Waterborne and insect-borne diseases also increase rapidly during rainy days. The dew that forms in the air after the onset of rain and the sudden onset of humid and hot weather after the cessation of rain are causes of these diseases. As the immunity of children is low, they get infected quickly during monsoon. As their airways are smaller, the airways are affected more quickly. Because of this, children under five years of age are more susceptible to infection during rainy days, the experts said.

An alarming increase in diarrhoea cases among children

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, said that many children are experiencing symptoms of viral diseases like cold, cough, and fever, which are commonly seen during the rainy season.

Concerningly, there has been an increase in the number of children suffering from diarrhoea. According to Dr Birajdar, the number of diarrhoea cases increased by almost 50 to 70 per cent in the last two weeks, starting from the third week of June, compared to the last two months.

"During rainy days, children should be given boiled water to keep them hydrated. Children should have liquids in the form of lemon water or ORS, and eat light food including soft rice, khichdi, and curd rice. If the baby's anal area is red, then use coconut oil or cream suggested by the doctor. If the symptoms of infection in children persist for a long time or in case there is abdominal pain or blood in stool, a pediatrician should be consulted immediately," the pediatrician stated.

How to protect children from seasonal illnesses

Children with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to seasonal illnesses than other children, noted Dr Narjohn Meshram, Head Of Paediatric ICU, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr Meshram continued, "Monsoon is considered an ideal time for the growth of viruses, so it is necessary to take extra care of children during these days. Regular vaccination of children helps protect them from diseases. Diapers can also cause rashes as well as fungal infections. So, the baby's diapers need to be changed every two to three hours. Even children should cut their nails from time to time and wash their hands after playing. Children should be taught the importance of personal hygiene. The incidence of diseases like asthma, pneumonia, and flu increases during the monsoon season, so children should get the annual influenza vaccine before the monsoon season. Even pneumococcal vaccines should be given to children. If fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting are seen, visit a paediatrician and do not ignore these symptoms."

What precautions parents can take to prevent infectious diseases in children?

The experts suggested parents to these precautionary measures:

Use boiled water for drinking, opt for homemade food.

Do not allow children to eat outside food.

Make sure you child is not wearing wet clothes

Do not take children to crowded places

Keep surroundings clean.

Antibiotics should not be prescribed for viral diseases.

Children should not be given over-the-counter cough medicines.

Children need to stay away from sick people.

Take necessary precautions to prevent your child from getting infected by other children.

