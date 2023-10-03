Verbal Abuse Of Children By Adults Is A Form Of Child Maltreatment: Agree Or Not?

Parents are the main perpetrators of childhood verbal abuse; shouting and screaming are the most documented characteristics of verbal abuse.

Physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect are recognised as subtypes of child maltreatment. But verbal abuse of children by adults is currently not recognized as form of child maltreatment. Now, researchers are highlighting the importance of identifying childhood verbal abuse by adults as a standalone subtype of child maltreatment, citing the lasting harm it can inflict on a child.

Researchers at UCL and Wingate University, who conducted a systematic review of studies to assess how childhood verbal abuse is currently defined and measured, stated that childhood verbal abuse is being normalised in some cultures as a form of discipline. They underscored the need for a more consistent way of defining childhood verbal abuse.

Child maltreatment and metal health problems in children

Belittling, shouting, and use of threatening language, such behaviours can be detrimental to a child's wellbeing.

According to the researchers, the adult's actions could have a lasting emotional and psychological impact, on children, increasing risks of anger, depression, substance abuse, self-harm and obesity.

They, therefore, called for acknowledging verbal abuse of children by adults as a distinct maltreatment subtype to ensure targeted prevention and address the lasting harm it can inflict.

Professor Peter Fonagy, the study's co-author, noted that preventing the maltreatment of children is the most effective way to reduce the prevalence of child metal health problems.

According to WHO data, currently, the most prevalent form of child maltreatment is emotional abuse.

Lead author Professor Shanta Dube (Wingate University, US) also stressed that urgent need of recognizing childhood verbal abuse as an abuse subtype, considering the lifelong negative consequences it can cause.

Main perpetrators of childhood verbal abuse

The study also revealed the main perpetrators of childhood verbal abuse and they are

Parents (76.5%)

Other adult caregivers in the home (2.4%)

Teachers (12.71%)

Coaches (0.6%)

Police (0.6%).

Shouting and screaming were identified as the most documented characteristics of verbal abuse. However, the researchers noted that not only the words used but also the intent, delivery, and the immediate impact on children should be considered while defining childhood verbal abuse.

Remember, Words can uplift or destroy children.

