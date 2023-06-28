Uses of Breastmilk You Never Expected: Breastmilk Is The Best Eyedrop for Newborns, Here's How

Infant Eye Care And Breastmilk

Does breast milk benefit a baby's eyes? Let's hear the doctor's version of events. To learn more, scroll down.

It is widely acknowledged that breast milk is the best source of nutrition for newborns. However, its benefits extend beyond just providing essential nutrients. Recent research has explored the potential use of human milk as eye drops in newborns to promote ocular health and prevent certain eye conditions. Yes, you read that right. Apart from providing the newborn with nutrients, breastmilk can also act as a great eyedrop for them. Dr Rahul Verma, Director, Neonatology & General Paediatrics, Sir H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital, is with us to assist us to understand how this occurs. To learn what the doctor wants you all to know about how breastmilk can be used as an eye drop for a newborn, scroll down.

Breastmilk Is The Best Eyedrop: Explained

Human milk as eye drops, also known as human milk ocular therapy (HMOT), is based on the presence of various bioactive components in breast milk. These components include immunoglobulins, growth factors, antimicrobial agents, and anti-inflammatory substances. It's pretty fascinating to learn that the nutrients present in breast milk can positively impact the health of a newborn's eyes. This discovery holds much promise for the well-being of newborns.

Newborns can get an eye infection called neonatal conjunctivitis from bacteria or viruses. Scientists have researched using breast milk eye drops to help reduce symptoms and inflammation. Breast milk's natural germ-fighting ability seems to help with the infection.

Blocked tear ducts are extremely common in newborns, and while they typically clear up on their own, they can also cause infections and unattractive eye discharge on your precious baby's face. A little-known midwifery secret is to immediately treat the damaged eye with breastmilk a few times a day, as needed. Many doctors will give the infant medications and eyedrops. "If the baby has a little bit of an eye infection or a goopy eye, it can help to clear that up," explains Esther Willms, a certified midwife at The Midwives' Clinic of East York.

Breastmilk As Eye Drop: Precautions You Need To Take

It is important to note that human milk should be used as eye drops under medical supervision. Handling breast milk properly is essential to keep it safe and effective. Healthcare experts should weigh the risks and benefits before suggesting HMOT.

To sum up, human milk eye drops hold promise as a natural and potentially beneficial therapy for certain eye conditions in newborns. Further research is needed to fully understand its mechanisms of action, optimal dosing, and long-term effects. Nonetheless, this emerging field offers an exciting avenue for utilizing the remarkable properties of human milk beyond its primary role as a source of infant nutrition.

