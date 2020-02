Unique and cute baby girl names of 2020: Gone are the days when people used to say, “what’s in a name”. Now, it’s different. As soon as a child is born the first thing parents do is decide a suitable name. And nothing is more fun than choosing a special name for your baby girl. Any parent would want their little munchkin to have a unique and cute name. But, landing on one can be incredibly challenging.

The questions that bother you while choosing a unique baby name are many. Will the first name be in sync with the last name? Is it going to be traditional or modern? What should ideally influence the choice of the name? Dozens of possible questions like these are likely to cross your mind. So, how exactly do you find the right name? Well, we’ll help you pick the best name for your sweetheart. Right from the most unheard of to the sweetest, here’s a list of names which are as beautiful as your princess.

50 Unique and cute baby girl names of 2020

Name Meaning Aabheri A raaga in Indian music Aabha Glow; Luster; Shine Baani Earth; Goddess Saraswati; Maiden Badarika The jujube fruit Chaahana Longing; Affection; Desired Cammy Young girls who assisted at Pagan Religious Ceremonies Daakshya Cleverness; Honesty; Brilliance; Efficient Daama Prosperous; Self-possessed; River; Ocean Eashta Beloved; Another name of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and a name given to Karmic Yoga Eeshani Consort of Lord Shiva, Close to God; Name of Goddess Durga, Goddess Parvati; Ruling; Owning (Wife of Lord Shiva) Faalguni The day of the full Moon in the Hindu month of Phaalgun which falls between February and March Faloni In charge Gaangi Sacred; Pure; Comparable to the Ganges; Another name for Goddess Durga Gaganadipika The lamp of the Sky Haarika Is associated with Lord Venkateswara; Goddess Parvati Haanvika Lopper; Honey Ibbani Fog; Honey dow Ibha Elephant Jaagravi Alert; Awake; Watchful; King Jaahanvi Moon light; Ganga river Kaalaka Dark; Fog; Flawed gold; Perfumed; Earth; Another name for Goddess Durga's perfumed Kaakali A musical instrument; The melodious voice of the Cuckoo; Chirping of birds Laalima Reddish glow; Supreme; Beautiful; Charming; Symbol Laakini Divine, A Goddess who gives and takes Maagha Name of a Nakshathra; Month's name Maalini Fragrant; Jasmine; Gardener; Another name for Goddess Durga's and the Ganges; A garland maker; Wearing a garland Naagadhvani Name of a Raga Naadavalli Name of a Raga Oindrila Another name for the wife of Indra (Another Name of the wife of Lord Indra) Paajas Goddess Laxmi; Firmness; Vigor; Strength; Glitter; Sheen; Brightness; Heaven and Earth Paarvati Goddess Durga, A patronymic of Daksha; Living in the mountain, Of the mountains Quarrtulain Mercy of God Raadha Wealth; Success; Lightning; Lord Krishna's Love; Intellectual energy; Prosperity; Inspiration Raadhi Achievement; Perfection; Success Saachee Beloved; Grace; Truth; Following; Companion; Another name for Agni Saadhvi Religious women; Courteous; Polite; Simple; Loyal; Decent; Worthy; Chaste; Devout worthy Taalika Palm; Calm; Nightingale; Key; A list Taanaya Daughter; Born of the body Ubika Growth Udaranga Endowed with a beautiful body Vaagdevi Goddess of learning, Goddess Saraswati Vaagiswari Goddess Saraswathi Wamika Goddess Durga, An epithet of the Goddess Durga, Situated on the left side of Vam, I.e. Shiva Yaachana Entreaty; Prayer Yaami Path; Progress; An Apsara or celestial nymph Zaaei Name of a flower in Marathi Zaara In flower; Bright as the dawn; Brilliance; Blossoming flower





Now that's what you call being spoilt for choice! As we said, we're here to hold your hand in choosing the correct unique baby girl names for your little angel.