Hands down, parenting is difficult! Being too strict or too lenient – neither approach works. But what to do when your toddler’s behaviour is driving you insane? Between the ages of 2 and 3, your child is learning, exploring, and adapting to his or her environment. They are also developing language skills so they don’t fully grasp how to express themselves properly. However, all of this is perfectly normal to some extent. But in some cases, they could be dealing with something more serious. So, to help you understand, here are 5 common toddler behaviour and what they mean. Also Read - 7 Essential tips for positive parenting your teen

Picky eating

It can be a struggle to get your child to eat new foods. While it is common for kids to be slightly picky about eating, it can be a problem for undernourished children. You should also seek help in case your kid seems so picky that it affects their health. Some things you can do to deal with your fussy eater include: Also Read - 6 things that parents of toddlers should know

Stick to a routine when feeding meals and snacks every day.

Be creative with the recipes. Try to incorporate different colour foods to make the meal more presentable.

Start with small portions, so it doesn’t overwhelm them. You can slowly increase the amount until a normal serving size is achieved.

Get your kid involved in cooking and choosing meals. Studies have shown that kids who help prepare meals are more likely to consume proper and healthy meals.

Throwing Tantrums

Kids don’t know how to regulate their emotions or express those emotions verbally. So, they resort to acting out instead. While temper tantrums are part of their development, you should be careful that there are no safety issues. It is a concern only when your child shows multiple tantrums throughout the day, responds to the trigger outside what’s developmentally normal, or have difficulty to go back to being calm. Also Read - Life in lockdown: 4 tricks to tame your kids' tantrums

Mispronouncing words

When toddlers mispronounce words, they sound adorable, and we all love it. But it may develop into speech problems if left unnoticed. While some sound errors are normal and part of their development, you need to be careful if they mispronounce almost every word. You must visit a speech therapist or paediatrician in case your child is unable to pronounce a word even after breaking down the word in two or more syllables.

Hitting and biting

Does your toddler show signs of aggression by hitting and biting? Of course, it is not a very nice habit to hurt others. But your toddler has not yet learned social norms and doesn’t know how to control their anger. You must model the kind of behaviour who expect your child to show. Hitting, biting or any other behaviour is not a concern until it inflicts self-harm.

Bedtime trouble

Most parents try to find a balance between naps and nighttime sleep. Most kids get cranky when going to bed and want to stay up to experience everything going around them. This is totally normal and is not a sign of anything serious. However, if your child gets anxious about nighttime sleep, you might want to dig deeper to understand what is really going on with your child. There could be an underlying cause leading to the problem.