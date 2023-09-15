Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Today, kids spend fewer time engaging in outdoor activities and more time indoor, either watching TV or using smartphones or tablets. A recent study conducted by the University of Albany and published in JAMA Pediatrics paints an alarming picture, revealing that a staggering 87% of children exceed daily screen-time recommendations. This reality underscores the urgent need to address the potential impact on their mental health, emotional well-being, and physical development. The pressing question that lingers is: How can we effectively compete with the seductive allure of screens?
Two visionary mothers, Neha Sharma and Sowmya Jaganath, have come up with an innovative solution to this problem. Neha and Sowmya, the founders of VOBBLE, say their idea is to shift the focus of children from screen to sound and stimulate their imagination and creativity.[caption id="attachment_1009435" align="alignnone" width="655"] (L-R) Neha Sharma and Sowmya Jaganath.[/caption]
The two mothers share their challenges in keeping their children away from screens. They say, "As mothers, we saw firsthand the challenges that parents faced in reducing screen time for their children (especially during the pandemic). We researched and learned that excessive screen-time has proven to cause learning and psychological issues with young kids, now and later in their lives."
They explain: The common thread between reading and audiobooks lies in their capacity to enrich language skills, expand vocabulary, and cultivate vivid landscapes of imagination. In a contemporary world often overwhelmed by digital screens, these unassuming yet profoundly effective tools provide a sanctuary where young minds can plunge into narratives, nurturing qualities like curiosity, empathy, and independent thinking, which are invaluable for lifelong personal development. Moreover, the positive impact of reading and audiobooks transcends the boundaries of the classroom. Numerous studies have revealed that children who are enthusiastic readers tend to exhibit elevated levels of empathy and emotional intelligence. These qualities are essential for constructing meaningful relationships and successfully navigating the intricacies of real-world interactions. Additionally, exposure to a wide array of perspectives and experiences through literature serves to broaden their horizons, fostering open-mindedness and adaptability an indispensable trait in today's ever-changing society.
Audio books help engage the vivid imaginations of young children. It achieves this through immersive audio experiences that encompass rich soundscapes, engaging dialogues, and authentic children's voices, all working harmoniously to transport young listeners into realms of exploration and learning.
Neha and Sowmya agree that their approach to reducing children's screen time would be prioritizing the value of authentic playtime and meaningful family interactions. They advocate for encouraging habits such as reading physical books, and participating in sports and activities that promote teamwork and physical engagement.
Here are a few more suggestions from the two mothers:
Neha's Tips:
Sowmya's Tips:
These imaginative activities offer children opportunities for growth, learning, and enjoyment, they add.
Parents truly empathize with the screen problem and hence the response and feedback has been incredible. Through various events, we've witnessed parents observing their children engrossed with the stories - listening, drawing, enacting out the characters. They are relieved to see their kids screen-time reduction especially on occasions like traveling, in restaurants, while eating or during bedtime. Parents also get a much-needed guilt-free break for themselves, while their child surrounds themselves in a world of stories and imagination.
Our main focus is to build the best possible product experience in kids audio, together with kids and parents. We also believe in growing the kids' audio category and will continue to do so through partnerships and collaborations in India and around the world. We are also in talks with schools to encourage auditory learning.
Take Note: The World Health Organization recommends no screen time for children under 2 and no more than one hour of screen time a day for children aged 2 to 4.
