Top 3 Foods To Give To Children To Boost Their Immunity

Immunity building begins right from birth. If a child's immunity is strong, they will grow up without health issues. (Photo: Freepik)

The immune system is the first and foremost barrier that prevents infections and illnesses from entering the body. It fights pathogens, recognises viruses and bacteria, and shields the body from potential future attacks.

Most children are picky eaters. They make a lot of fuss and refuse to eat certain fruits and vegetables, whose taste does not appeal to them. Green leafy veggies, in particular, are their nemesis. Parents struggle to feed them a spoonful of anything that is remotely healthy. Toddlers throw tantrums, turn their face the other way, or simply dash away to the other room. It can be a painful process to ensure your child eats healthy. But no matter what, some essential nutrients must go into their bodies so that they continue to grow and develop in a manner that is appropriate for their age. There are some items that are crucial for bolstering the immunity of your child. Read on to find out about them.

Why Should You Prioritise Your Child's Immunity?

Top Foods To Give To Kids

Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach listed three foods that you can easily give to your child.

Honey

The first food is honey. It has anti-allergic, anti-bacterial, antifungal and anti-viral properties that help liquify the mucous accumulated in the nose, throat, and chest region of children, said the expert in a post shared on Instagram. It can help kids who are susceptible to cold, cough, sinus, allergies, asthma, hay fever, lung congestion and bronchial health issues. Dr Jangda further said that honey that is sourced locally also helps to boost immunity against pollen grains by introducing it as 'good bacteria' to the body in advance.

Further, she said one must give their toddlers aged between one and two years at least 1/2 tsp of honey every day, and 1 tsp of honey to kids above two to 14 years. Keep in mind that honey must be avoided during fever symptoms or heat rash. Do not mix honey with hot water/fluids/milk above 42-degree Celsius, as honey releases a chemical called 'hydroxymethyl furfuraldehyde', which is toxic and carcinogenic.

Mint Leaves And Carom Seeds

The Ayurveda and gut health coach said you can boil one or two mint leaves with a pinch of carom seeds and make a concoction to give to kids when they suffer from immunity issues. While mint helps to support bronchial health, carom seeds can deworm children.

Healthy Snacks For Kids

Children feel hungry, and instead of giving them salty and sugary foods, make sure they eat a homemade granola bar, which is made with dried fruits and dates. Do not give them junk foods, no matter how irritable they are. It may seem like a temporary solution that will fill their tummies, but in the long run, there will be many side-effects and health issues, including dependency on such foods. Healthier alternatives are always better.