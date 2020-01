Children are curious and playful by nature. They get dirty and are prone to many common infections and ailments that can be easily prevented. Today, health tips from us will help you keep your child healthy and strong. Your child learns from you. So, you have to take extra care to ensure that you act appropriately all the time. You also have to inculcate the right healthy habits in them. The earlier you start, the better it will be for them. Our health tips of the day will help you do just that. With these healthy habits, your child will enjoy a disease-free childhood.

Diet is important

You must teach your child the importance of eating the right foods for a healthy childhood. Explain, the benefits of different food items. You can arouse your child’s interest by keeping things playful. Start a quiz game and pepper it with anecdotes about the particular food item. Cut down on sugar intake and keep him away from junk food. You will be surprised to see that your child will soon become a less finicky eater.

Teach your child hygiene

Always make it a point to teach your child to clean himself properly after playing. Make him understand the importance of washing hands before meals. Show him pictures of germs on unclean hands and tel him how it can affect his health. Very soon, you will see that he washes his hands without you having to ask him to.

Ensure proper sleep

Sleep is important for everyone. It is more so for children. Sleep helps their mental and physical development. So always make sure that your child gets enough sleep. Stick to bedtimes and maintain a strict ‘lights out’ policy. It will keep them alert and fit.

Encourage physical activity

This is one health tip you need to follow for a healthy childhood. Children need exercise too. That is why play time is so important. It will make their bones strong and develop their muscles. Regular and boisterous play for at least a hour every day will help them grow into fit and healthy adults.

Ensure sufficient water intake

Hydration is important. Many children are so busy studying and playing that they often forget to drink enough water. So, supply them with their daily requirement of water at regular intervals. Teach them to recognize signs of dehydration like dark coloured urine and fatigue. This will ensure that they stay active and alert all the time.