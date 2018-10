Before you could hold your baby and celebrate their birth into this world and celebrate your parenthood, your premature infant is transferred immediately to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). NICU is the only proper rehabilitation to provide your preemie with more care and protection as their organs are not fully grown. You eventually get used to a high level of support, always having people around to answer questions or give advice. However, you will not have these expert advices back home. So, as much as it is a happy time, bringing your baby home can be emotional and worrisome too. Though NICU professionals only send preemies home when they are healthy enough, it is also important that you feel it is the right time to bring your baby home too. With some preparation and planning, you’ll be ready, too. Here Dr. Vijaya Krishnan – CPM, LCCE, FACCE, Member of Medela India LC Club shares some tips a mother needs to keep in mind while bringing her preemie home:

Travel care: The first thing is to make sure your baby’s trip home from the hospital is safe, by putting your preemie in a properly fitted car seat. The professionals at the NICU also help advise on the car seat which is suitable for the baby. You will also need to ensure that the seat is fitted properly. For the first few months, try to minimise car trips and keep your trips short. Sitting too long in a car seat could interfere with the baby’s breathing. Try and recline the seat so that your baby does not sit upright. Don’t use the car seat as a baby chair anywhere except in the car, and don’t leave your baby unattended in the car seat.

Giving your baby a bath: Babies, especially preemies, have sensitive skin that gets dry very quickly. Avoid frequent baths as it can cause dry skin more often. Before starting, get your bath supplies assembled in a warm environment. Choose a warm room such as your bathroom. Inform your dad or another person to be ready for an extra pair of hands to help, just in case. Ensure that your baby’s bath should be warmer than lukewarm, so she doesn’t get chilled, but not hot. Her body temperature is 98.6 F, so aim for bath water that’s between 99ºF to 100ºF.Once bath is done, lay baby on her back gently on the stack of warm towels and wrap her up from head to toe. Gently pat her dry while cocooned in towels, never rub baby’s skin–especially preemie skin!S tart dressing her in warm clothes as her skin dries, to help her stay warm following her bath. Now, it’s breastfeeding and snuggle time!

Provide comfort to calm your baby: At home, you should put your baby to sleep on his/her back, unless advised for medical reasons. Your baby should have a cot next to your bed for the first six months. However, he/she should not sleep on your bed. It is advisable to ask the nurses in the neonatal unit on the best possible method of making the baby sleep. Additionally, for any breastfeeding support one must contact a lactation consultant. It is challenging to calm down some preemies. Try ways to calm your baby. Go for skin to skin kangaroo care, preferably for 4 to 6 weeks and beyond, as it helps with thermal stability. Wrap your baby snugly in a light blanket while swaddling or give your baby a soothing massage. Going out for a walk in the pram is also a good option.

The right temperature: Overheating may increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in babies between one month to one year of age. It is recommended that the temperature in the room where a baby sleeps be kept between 68–72°F (20–22.2°C). An indoor thermometer helps track the room temperature.

Infection control: Premature babies are vulnerable to infections, especially between October and March. It is during this season that temperature drop is more prevalent, causing a rise in infection levels. To reduce the risk:

Keep your baby away from people with colds or infections

Keep infections at bay by washing your hands regularly and request visiting family and friends who are likely to touch your baby to do the same

Keep tissues handy to wipe runny noses and dispose themafter using them

Keep the toys and surfaces clean

Breathing problems: Preemies commonly have breathing problems and need supplemental oxygen or a mechanical ventilator. Most recover and do not require supplemental oxygen by the time they are ready to move out from the NICU. However, some develop a more chronic lung condition called bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), which involves scarring and irritation in the lungs. In such a situation, they are advised to continue supplemental oxygen even after discharge.

Regular check-ups and follow- ups: Few premature babies are prone to certain long-term problems like eye problems, hearing problems, respiratory distress syndrome, etc. It is important that the infants should be properly screened for these ailments through regular check-ups and follow-ups for adequate treatment and monitoring of their condition. Most importantly, mothers need to take care of themselves too and get good nutrition and lots of rest.

Alarming signs and symptoms: The parents and the caregivers should be on the look-out for alarming signs, such as, breathing difficulties, inability to maintain normal temperature, high fever, convulsions, reduced feeding or frequent vomiting and decreased activity. It is best to visit the doctor immediately if the baby shows any of these signs or symptoms.